Thousands will receive their college and graduate degrees during commencement ceremonies at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University. After the pandemic pushed ceremonies outdoors, this weekend is a return to typical venues at the local colleges.
Ceremonies begin Friday and end Sunday in Denton. All ceremonies at both local colleges will also be livestreamed.
UNT will have 11 fall commencement ceremonies, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday at the UNT Coliseum, 601 North Texas Blvd. Graduates getting degrees from the College of Music will have their ceremony at the Murchison Performing Arts Center. To watch the ceremonies at UNT live, visit the university’s commencement website and click on the green links that read “watch live.”
The Mean Green will end Friday’s ceremonies with the 7:30 p.m. ceremony for the UNT College of Science. The schedule repeats on Saturday and wraps up Sunday, with ceremonies running from noon to 4 p.m.
TWU will have six ceremonies for its Denton and Dallas graduating students on the Denton campus, in Kitty Magee Auditorium in Pioneer Hall, 1600 N. Bell Ave. Commencement starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, with the final ceremony of the day starting at 4:30 p.m. That schedule repeats on Saturday. The university will livestream the ceremonies on its graduation website.
Traffic & Parking
Because commencement brings thousands of family members into town, traffic in town and near the UNT Coliseum and Pioneer Hall at TWU is heavier than normal.
At UNT, North Texas Boulevard between Highland Street and the Gateway Center may be intermittently closed to vehicles during commencement events for pedestrians’ safety.
Maple Street can be used to access special needs parking and is a special needs drop-off area. Additional roads may be closed intermittently to alleviate heavy traffic flow around the Coliseum.
At TWU, parking and road closures change during commencement and allow for more options to graduates and families.
Families attending graduation ceremonies are encouraged to carpool as much as possible, and both visitors and Denton residents should allow extra time to drive to destinations in and near downtown and the campuses.
Visitors might find their GPS services less than reliable because of street closures, and UNT officials recommend that visitors exit I-35E at North Texas Boulevard to access the campus and then follow the signs and officers’ directions.
Bell Avenue is closed for ongoing construction, and motorists headed to TWU graduation should follow detour signs. Commencement parking is illustrated in an online map, as is parking for faculty and TWU staff.