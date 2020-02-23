Thirty local candidates spread across 18 races and eight school districts filed for local school board seats by the Feb. 14 deadline.
Nine of those races are unopposed, and one didn’t have a single filer. The remaining eight will be decided during the May 2 elections.
Despite the strong showing in Sanger ISD’s 2019 school board elections, only two candidates have filed for three open spots for this year’s races.
The district’s Place 7 seat, vacated when Dale Gleason decided not to run for reelection, has only one filer: Zach Thompson. Oddly enough, nobody filed to run for Place 1 after Jimmy Howard decided not to run again.
Five people campaigned for the board’s Place 5 seat in 2019. Lisa Cody, one of the five candidates, earned her spot on the board following the election. Another, Mitch Hammonds, was appointed by the board in June when the board had a vacancy. Hammonds is currently running unopposed to retain his seat.
None of the other three candidates to file in 2019 had filed for this year’s elections by the Feb. 14 deadline.
Elections statutes offer few specifics for this particular situation. If the place remains unfilled after the election, board members might be able to appoint somebody to the board. It also seems possible that board members could call a special election to handle the vacancy.
Board members intend to discuss the matter during their regular board meeting on March 16. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 601 Elm St. in Sanger.
In Denton ISD, board member Dorothy Martinez has not filed to retain her Place 7 seat. Martinez has retained the seat since 2014. Patricia Sosa-Sanchez, an assistant professor at the University of North Texas, is currently running unopposed for the seat. Just as in recent years, no DISD seats are opposed.
In addition to Denton and Sanger ISDs, Aubrey didn’t have any opposed races by the filing deadline.
As always, Krum ISD is a special case when it comes to elections. Unlike other districts, where candidates run for a particular seat, the candidates with the most votes will win a seat on the board. By the filing deadline, six candidates had filed for three open seats. Among the incumbents, only Terry Knight filed to retain his seat.
April 2 is the last day to register to vote or make an address change to be eligible for the May elections.