Pandemic funding and teacher workload were among the largest issues discussed during a meeting between local superintendents and Texas house representatives.
All attendees were masked while Reps. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, and Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, discussed policy initiatives to keep schools operational through the ongoing pandemic.
Huberty, chairman of the House public education committee and author of sprawling education funding bill HB 3, led much of Wednesday’s discussion with occasional bits of local context or additions provided by Stucky.
Stucky is currently up for reelection against Democratic challenger Angela Brewer.
Heads of Argyle, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Ponder and Sanger ISDs were present for Huberty’s pitch and the accompanying Q&A.
One of the central problems discussed Wednesday is present in schools across the state: Students aren’t showing up to class.
“We’re missing these kids,” Huberty said directly.
Fewer kids means less funding from the state in a time when districts need more money than ever. That dilemma is at the heart of the state’s recent decision to extend its modified funding program based on enrollment projections for in-person and virtual students.
Huberty said the state passed along CARES Act funding to counties and cities, some of which was specifically meant to help schools. Despite that, he said, many districts in the state have yet to receive any of that money.
Superintendents Jamie Wilson (Denton ISD) and Telena Wright (Argyle ISD) said they’d gotten commitments from local governments that they would eventually get money.
When asked for questions, Wilson brought up what has long been a controversial topic in public education — charter school funding. Wilson has been vocally critical of certain aspects of the state’s charter school system in the past, pointing to a different set of rules for charter and traditional school districts.
The basic argument goes that charter schools receive a higher base amount of funding per student than public schools, and they also receive a cut of overall property tax dollars without a publicly elected board to oversee operations. That leads to the state funding two systems when, critics argue, traditional public schools could often do the same job cheaper and better.
“Not that there’s not some good charters out there that do good work and are doing things in different places,” he said, “but to have one in the center of four [highly successful] schools is spending more money twice.”
Huberty said he couldn’t give any commitments Wednesday, but the discussion is certainly worth having with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.
Wednesday’s discussion wouldn’t have been complete without an acknowledgement of the — often times unreasonable — burden put squarely on teachers’ shoulders.
Gayle Stinson, superintendent of Lake Dallas ISD, said a perfect world would have seen teachers leading either in-person or virtual classes, “but, in reality, the majority of teachers are having to do both because the numbers just don’t match up,” between the number of teachers in particular grade levels compared to the number of student opting for virtual learning.
She continued: “Our teachers are phenomenal, but we are six-seven weeks in and they are — “
“They’re getting burned out,” Huberty acknowledged.
“They’re burned out already,” Stinson finished.
Teachers aren’t just at risk of burning out, the district leaders agreed, many of them are already there with most of the school year ahead of them.
Mike Davis, the interim superintendent for Krum ISD, said teachers are leading classes and then spending hour after hour chasing down their remote students, trying to wrangle attendance problems, missing assignments and put out any other fires.
“We think about them working all day at school, but they can’t answer all their emails and do all the things that they’re doing with these kiddos,” Davis said. “They go home and start doing it, and their husbands or wives are starting to say ‘enough’s enough,’ and that’s where we’re going to end up losing teachers.”
“Already have,” Wilson added.
Huberty thanked the teachers still working and encouraged the superintendents present to pass along additional problems, with HB 3 or otherwise, to him and Stucky ahead of the pending legislative session.