These 'reach for the moon' teachers left a legacy with Denton's Black students

The reception was meant to honor former teachers of Fred Moore High School: Sarah Parker, Lily Clark, Lucretia Jones and Clark Denmon. But when the group gathered at the American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton in early November, they came together and opened an unofficial time capsule.
Not an actual time capsule, but shared memories of the teachers who prepared them for a world still governed by Jim Crow, and the teachers who led them into a racially desegregated Denton.
Former students honored Parker for her work coaching girls basketball, track and physical education. They recalled Denmon’s good-hearted strictness, and the way he used his baton to get his music students to listen. Many a graduate thanked Clark for helping them sharpen their math skills, and a handful of alumni balefully reported to Jones that, even with her expectations and coaching at the typewriter, they were still typing with their index fingers and a cuss word or two.
Some of the alumni attended Fred Moore before the school was desegregated and its students sent to the Denton Independent School District. Those who studied there during segregation remembered being surprised that their teachers had prepared them so well, and that some of them were working above the expectations set for them in desegregated Denton High School. A few said they still feel the sting of losing the tight-knit community they leaned on in Southeast Denton.
“We found out when we did get to the other school, I don’t even like to say it was the white school, that [they] were really mad. And while we were discussing that, that some of us, we actually are still feeling that,” said Cynthia Cochran, an organizer for the reception and an alum who attended the segregated and desegregated schools.
“We knew we know so much from the teachers, from y’all educating us, that when we did get to the integrated school — I’ll say it to this day — we still learned a little more from you teaching us than we did from the white school.”
Members of the reception committee said the event began as a tribute for Parker, now in her 90s but still nodding along with her students’ memories — and correcting one or two of them. But as they planned, they decided to honor the three other former teachers as well.
The Rev. Cledyth Pierson told those gathered that she knew Parker must have been a wonderful teacher. Pierson now leads the church Parker attends with her husband.
“What I do know about this lady is that she’s a follower of Christ,” Pierson said. “She’s a Christian. And being a Christian, I know it has to flow to all areas of her life. And to me, when I think about her, I think about Barnabas, the encourager in the Bible.
“I see her encouraging her students, and she teaches them and lets them know they can reach for the moon.”
Pierson said a visit to Parker’s home showed her walls bearing plaques, dedications and presentations.
“She’s one of those people that the life you live speaks for you,” Pierson said. “In her teaching of over 30 years, she has to love it. And I thank her for being that encourager to us. I thank her for being that Barnabas in my life.”
Parker recalled a bustling work life at Fred Moore High School. She worked from 1958 to 1967.
“I had second grade, and then I had third grade together one year. And then I was still teaching track, basketball and physical education. I was a busy person,” she said. “We were always together. Whatever one teacher was doing, the others would join in. We were good friends. And nobody thought they were better than anyone else. We didn’t pussyfoot around with the children with their learning and what we taught them.”
Denmon taught at Fred Moore from 1960 to 1970, then moved on to teach at Borman Elementary School before finishing his career as a community college professor in Dallas. At Fred Moore, he taught band and language arts. He’s a saxophone player who taught students everything from wind instruments to percussion.
He said a teacher’s greatest contribution to students and the larger community boils down to honesty.
“You have to be very honest with your students to try to get your students to do the best that they can do in that environment,” he said. “Because some students come from a different environment, and have difficulty adjusting. So if they can get over that hurdle, then there’s methods to move them forward.
“There’s nothing they cannot accomplish with the right guidance. You have to guide them, lead them, trust them and believe in them. And that’s my philosophy.”
Lily Clark, who taught math at Fred Moore, said that Southeast Denton was a small community with strong ties between educational and civic groups.
“We worked with them through our church,” Clark said. “And I would visit at home if a student did something to let them know, you weren’t going to get by with that. It was so funny. I’d drop by their home and one little boy was [shocked and asked], ‘How did you know where I live?’ I told him, ‘That’s OK. I know.’”
Clark said she was a teacher when adults were permitted to spank students who broke the rules. But Clark didn’t use the paddle.
“I’d take them to the office, and I’d have them call their parents. When their parents got there, I looked at them and said, ‘OK now. Tell them what you did,’” she said.
Fred Moore teachers were leaders, Clark said. They counseled their students to stay out of trouble, study hard and do their best.
“You had to show them that you can do just as much and as good as anyone else can do. The color of your skin doesn’t make a difference with how you use your brain. And I really never had any problem with the kids,” she said.
Jones taught typing at Fred Moore from 1959 to 1960, and then went to Denton High School. She taught there for about 20 more years.
“The most I remember about them was teaching, more or less, confidence,” Jones said. “And seeing, seeing them improve themselves. That was the most important part. And, I mean, this would have been for their lifetime. Learning to have that confidence for their lifetime.”