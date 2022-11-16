The interior of UNT Frisco Landing, the newest campus building in the growing North Texas, is sleek and modern.

For former Frisco Mayor Maher Maso and University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk, the building is a facility fit for hyper-connected students and faculty. But it's also a symbol of the university's future.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you