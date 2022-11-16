The interior of UNT Frisco Landing, the newest campus building in the growing North Texas, is sleek and modern.
For former Frisco Mayor Maher Maso and University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk, the building is a facility fit for hyper-connected students and faculty. But it's also a symbol of the university's future.
That future is wedded to educating students who will earn degrees and certifications, and then find jobs without having to leave the Dallas-Fort Worth area. So, a $100 million seed is expected to pump billions back into the North Texas economy as graduates land jobs, buy homes and invest in a future in North Texas, they said.
"We knew that everything in Frisco was based on successful education," Maso said, casting a look around at the gleaming stairwell leading to the upper floors in the $100-million building.
"Everything. Economic development, growth, everything," he said. "And we have great partners in Frisco ISD. Collin College is an amazing college. But we knew we had a hole, and the council knew from back in the '90s. It was on our strategic vision forever."
The hole Maso mentions was a four-year university that would serve an exploding North Texas community.
"This is just the start," Maso said. "It's going to be the new way universities operate. The innovation, the technology, the meeting of industry demands. This is going to be an icon for us to come. It's not just the research university. Frisco is about the new way to do things. Technology. Think about driving an Audi car on Preston Road, and it tells you the speed limit as you hit every green light."
North Texas isn't starved for four-year universities. There's SMU, UT-Dallas and the University of Dallas. Fort Worth is home to Texas Christian University and Texas Wesleyan. But Maher said the council was looking for a university that was open to new ways of teaching and partnerships with private sector players.
"It's hard to change a university that is, like, 132 years old, and turn it on a dime," Smatresk said. "Plus, we've got a successful formula.
"In the last three years, no school has grown more than University of North Texas. We've got more [enrollment growth] than A&M, more than Austin. We're the fourth biggest school in the state. I think next year we might be the third biggest school in the state. So there's a formula, but how do you take that formula and morph it and mold it?"
Smatresk said the ideas UNT is testing in Frisco will likely travel north to Denton, where the system's traditional university campus is.
"It's the place where we get to innovate, try things have a very different role than traditional education, and then reverse infect the campus with those," Smatresk said.
Maso said Frisco Landing is an example of the 21st century university, which is one leg of a "three-legged stool" that includes the school, the city and developers.
"I was really serious when I said earlier that we recognized this long ago — that education drives growth and job creation," Maso said.
Maso works in corporate relocation, and he said most people think incentives — things like tax abatements and municipal development deals — are the top considerations for companies looking to relocate.
"They aren't even in the top five," Maso said. "The number one thing on their list almost 100% of time is workforce.
"Are there the right employees for what they're doing in that area? So workforce is the most critical component of corporate growth, job growth. Because a company is not going to take a risk coming to an area where they may not find employees."
Smatresk said companies routinely appeal to UNT for workers.
"A company comes here and goes, 'Can you give us enough people in IT and cyber security so that we can actually stand up a business?'" Smatresk said. "And our answer is, 'We're your partners. We will be there. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with you. You tell us what you want, and we'll build a program to suit.'
"And that build-to-suit is a big deal. It's big part of it. It's a big part of what we've done with JP Morgan Chase, with Liberty Mutual, with all these other companies."
Smatresk said future plans for Frisco includes possible student housing.