Texas Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel donated money to the University of North Texas to fund two $15,000 scholarships.
Incoming sports broadcasting juniors will be eligible for the money, which would go toward their junior and senior years.
That includes students studying converged broadcast media and broadcast journalism with focuses in sports.
Recipients will be selected in spring 2021 for the following semester.
Nadel has called games for the Rangers for 42 years and was a 2012 inductee into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.