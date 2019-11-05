Emmy Perez, the 2020 Texas Poet Laureate, will host a writing workshop and poetry reading at Texas Woman's University on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Perez, a professor of creative writing at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, won the 2017 National Endowment for the Arts poetry fellowship in 2017 and also co-founded the Poets Against Walls collective.
The workshop is set for 2:30 p.m. and will focus on social justice poetry, and her reading will be at 7 p.m. After, there will be a question-and-answer session, as well as a book signing.
Both the writing workshop and reading are free and open to the public in Room 301 of the Administration and Conference Tower Building.