Damien Jones made a beeline for the tent and a pair of brothers wearing uniforms at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville.
Jones, now 18, loves the outdoors and nature, and the tent was too interesting for him to resist. The brothers were Boy Scouts, and they were promoting the troop affiliated with the church, Troop 822. The troop is a predominantly Black troop, led by Scoutmaster Ernest Levert, a Black Scoutmaster who encourages his Scouts to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects in addition to the leadership and service central to the program.
Jones quickly got interested in the Scouting program and science. But at first, it was that tent and the promise of the outdoors that called to him.
“I love nature. I love to camp, and that’s why I was so excited,” Jones said.
He lobbied his mother, Monique Lowry, to join the troop and become an Eagle Scout.
There were just a few problems. Jones was 16 and had two years to complete the work to be an Eagle Scout. A lot of Scouts start the work leading to the prized award at age 11 or 12 — and a fair few of those Scouts drop out before getting their Eagle.
Jones also has autism, and gets upset with himself when he faces challenges that feel too intense to work through. The short timeline and his autism made the proposition more complicated. He had been in Cub Scouts for a short time, but Lowry said her son doesn’t recall a lot about it.
“We talked about it,” Lowry said. “Damien knew he didn’t have as much time as other boys to finish everything. But he really wanted to do it.”
“So I talked to the leaders, and I said I can help with the fundraisers, but I cannot, will not camp. Mom doesn’t do camping. No thank you,” Lowry said, laughing — but cringing as she imagined an insect getting caught in her hair. “He’s always loved animals. When he’s overstimulated, I’d drive him to a park and give him a list of places he’s allowed to go in the park. The leader said if he really wants to be working every weekend, they would help him.”
The troop leaders solemnly swore that Lowry wouldn’t have to venture into the woods, sleep in a tent or start a fire. She could encourage her son as he planned for his camping trips, and play wingman to Jones as he piloted his way to the coveted achievement. They’d do their part — maybe a little more than usual.
Jones powered through, earning merit badges as quickly as he could, and without cutting corners. He also had to do a lot of hiking — three 5-mile hikes, three 10-mile hikes, a 15-mile hike and a 20-mile hike. Jones said he loved the hikes.
“Hiking nearly killed his mother,” said Lowry, who found the 50-mile bike ride easier to accomplish.
Scouting is open for children and teens with disabilities. Robin Winston, the committee chairwoman for troop No. 822, said the organization makes accommodations for a range of Scouts with special needs. She said she was impressed with Jones’ dedication and interest.
“For someone with a disability to get [an Eagle Scout Award] in two years, they have to be very, very dedicated,” Winston said. “And they have to really push through. For someone with a disability to get through in two years is not very common. It’s really hard. You have to be dedicated and motivated, and then you have to have school in there with extra curriculars. It’s achievable, but it’s hard.”
Jones said he doesn’t see himself as someone with special needs.
“I’m one of those people who doesn’t like to consider my disability a disability,” Jones said. “Other people do, but not me.”
Lowry said her son was nonverbal as a child, but eventually started talking and interacting. They have relied on one another through some hardships, including Lowry’s divorce and a stretch of homelessness. They lived at Wheeler House, a local short-term shelter for women and children.
Lowry said they have persevered as a team, and she saw Scouting as a way for Jones to work toward more independence.
Before the Eagle Scout program, Jones and Lowry weren’t sure college was possible. Today, like so many young men who have graduated from Levert’s Scout troop, Jones is bound for University of North Texas and a STEM degree. He plans to study mechanical and energy engineering and information technology. He’d also like to follow in the footsteps of several family members and join the military.
Jones took a liking to some of his merit badges more than others, he said. He especially liked badges for nuclear sciences, robotics, space exploration, engineering and sustainability. He also discovered a talent.
“I loved rifle shooting,” he said. “And then on a camping trip, I got to do some shotgun shooting.”
“That was the scariest part of this for his mother,” Lowry said. “The shotgun shooting, they gave him 15 plates and he hit all but three. The Rangers were raving about him.”
Jones also discovered he has some anxieties that are nearly universal.
“I never knew I was capable of speaking in public,” Jones said about the communications merit badge. “I thought I was a quiet guy in the corner, reading a book.”
The pinnacle of the Eagle Scout Award is the corresponding service project. Jones assembled almost $3,000 worth of cash and essential items for Family Gateway, a nonprofit that gives services and support to homeless families in Dallas County.
“I’ve been homeless, so when Mr. Lavert told us about the work they do, I knew I wanted my project to be about them,” Jones said.
Eagle Scout projects require each Scout to propose, organize, lead and complete a service project. Troop leaders and parents have to step back and allow the teens to risk failure and learn to follow through on plans.
“When Damien came in at 16 years old, there was no slack in his timeline,” Lavert said. “He can make it, but there was no slack time. It was a very ambitious journey, because some Scouts take five or six years to get Eagle Scout. Some of them join at 11 years old and start then. But there are a lot of Scouts who come into the program, they almost finish and then drop out. They turn 16 years old and they hit their brick wall. I say they have perfume in one nostril, motor oil in the other. They have jobs, school. We tell parents, ‘Keep that carrot out there. Tell them you can get your license after you get your Eagle Scout.’”
Lavert, who was inspired to pursue aerospace engineering when astronaut Ronald McNair spoke at Ohio State University, said he urges his Scouts to consider science vocations.
“McNair told us, ‘Pick an area of engineering and become an expert,’” Lavert said. So he did. Lavert has worked on the space shuttle program for NASA as a Lockheed Martin employee for decades.
“Sitting around the campfire, the boys can try to stump the Scoutmaster,” Lavert said. “On one camping trip, we were all around the campfire and the International Space Station went by overhead. I told them, ‘I designed 15,000 systems on that space station.’ And I tell them that in Scouting we learn to do A work, not B work. In Scouting we teach these young men leadership, accountability and responsibility. We teach that respect is earned and not given.”
Lavert said he’s especially impressed with Jones. He watched as Jones faced his fears and his assumptions.
“I saw Damien’s leadership last year,” he said. “I saw his willingness to teach the young men, in building the campfire or showing the colors.”
Eventually, Jones became Lavert’s assistant patrol leader.
“I told him: ‘I know you can do it. Take one step at a time. If you get frustrated, count backwards from 10. You can do this,’” Lavert said.
Jones did have some challenges.
“We were in robotics class and he started crying, and I asked, ‘Do you want to call your mom?’ He said, ‘No. I can do it.’ I was happy to be able to tell him he was on the right path with that mindset. I told him, ‘As engineers, we sometimes step back, look at all of your options and try again.’”
Lowry said when it was time to go before the troop committee — a requirement for Scouts pursuing an Eagle Award — she was ready to spend at least an hour waiting for Jones to complete the interview.
Thirty minutes later, the committee emerged with Jones with good news.
“They were like, ‘His application was so well done, so well put together, and we never saw a young man carry himself so well,’” Lowry said. “They knew they would approve him for the award.”
On May 30, Jones got the special Eagle Scout medal and certificate. He hopes to stay involved with Scouting.
“A lot of times, with my autism, it keeps me from being a leader with my peers,” Jones said. “But now, this taught me that I can be some kind of leader. It feels pretty good.”