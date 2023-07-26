Calling all parents of Denton ISD middle and high school students: Don’t wait until Aug. 8 to look at your child’s Chromebook.
School leaders are reminding families of students in sixth through 12h grade that students are expected to come to the first day school — Aug. 9 for freshmen and Aug. 10 for everyone else — with their Chromebook fully charged and ready.
Denton ISD is a 1:1 technology district, meaning each student is issued a Chromebook. Middle and high school students are able to keep their Chromebooks during the summer break.
Here’s how to get your student off to school, tech-ready:
1) Locate your student’s Chromebook and charging cable.
2) Check the screen, keyboard and ports for damage.
3) Plug the Chromebook in and see if it will charge.
If there is damage to the Chromebook, check your records to see if you purchased Chromebook insurance, which costs $20 per Chromebook or $10 for economically disadvantaged families. The non-refundable insurance fee will cover up to $200 in repairs. The insurance must be paid in full prior to being applied toward current repairs. Parents or guardians are responsible for repairs over $200 after insurance has been paid. In some cases, this includes replacement devices.
What if there is damage to my student’s Chromebook?
The district’s IT department asks that families submit a Chromebook repair request as soon as possible. Find the form online here. Before you fill out the request form, have your student’s device at hand as well as your student’s ID number.
And remember: If a students intentionally damages their Chromebook, they might be subject to disciplinary action.
