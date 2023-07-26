Don't forget to check your student's chromebook
Buy Now

Denton ISD middle and high school students have Chromebooks for class. Now is the time for parents and students to make sure they charge up and don’t need repairs.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Calling all parents of Denton ISD middle and high school students: Don’t wait until Aug. 8 to look at your child’s Chromebook.

School leaders are reminding families of students in sixth through 12h grade that students are expected to come to the first day school — Aug. 9 for freshmen and Aug. 10 for everyone else — with their Chromebook fully charged and ready.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0