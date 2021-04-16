After a year of take-home craft kits and virtual activities during the pandemic, Denton agencies and organizations are reopening their in-person summer camps, activities and classes for children and teens. Families will have sports, educational and performing and visual arts activities to choose from to keep boredom at bay — and to give parents some help in getting back to work.
If your organization, church or group is planning summer activities for children and teens and would like to be included in this free guide, send the details to us and we’ll add it to our guide. Include times, dates, locations, a description of the activity, cost and registration details, which can be emailed to Features Editor Lucinda Breeding at cbreeding@dentonrc.com. Be sure to include a website and telephone number.
Denton Parks & Recreation
Local parks have been a haven for cooped-up families during the pandemic, and this summer, camps for children and teens return in-person. Camp costs start at $85. A limited number of camp scholarships are available, and applications are due May 3. For more information, visit www.dentonparks.com.
Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road — At
- Clear Creek Camp, campers ages 8-11 will spend most of their time outdoors learning about nature and doing nature-centered activities. Social distancing might not be possible, and both masks and hand sanitizer are required. Campers must wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle. Nine weeks of camps start in June and extend through August. Register online at https://bit.ly/3v2Jmmt
Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. — Camp Voyage is a 10-week summer camp with a new theme and field trip each week. Social distancing might not be possible, and masks and hand sanitizer are required. Campers can attend one week or all 10 weeks. Camp begins in June and runs through August. Camps cost $110-$125 per week. Register online at https://bit.ly/3agjgo3
- Denia Sports Camp, 1001 Parvin St. — Weeklong camps give beginners a basic understanding of multiple popular sports, including football. Advanced players can develop their skills. Each camp session costs $149. Each camper must bring a snack and a drink. Registration is the Thursday prior to the next week’s camp. Camps begin in May and run through August and are for ages 4-12. Register online at https://bit.ly/3mX6q3c
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. — Kids ($110-$125) and teens ($125-$140) can attend all-day camps, and families also have access to before- and after-camp care for an additional cost ($24-$50). Kids’ and teens’ day-off care is also available ($30). Register online at https://bit.ly/3mX7dkG
Denton Natatorium, 2400 Long Road — Aquatic Explorer Camp gets kids and teens comfortable (and more mindful of safety) around water at the city’s pools. Each week’s camp is themed, and camp begins in June and runs through July. Aquatic Explorer Camp costs $85 each week. Register online at https://bit.ly/3ahpiEU. The natatorium also offers a full menu of swimming lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced swimmers. Register for swimming lessons online at https://bit.ly/3acJXKf
Explorium Denton Children’s Museum
Explorium is located in Stonehill Center, 5800 Interstate 35, Suite 214, with most camps in the Make & Think area of the museum. Campers will be socially distanced. For more information, call 940-320-5444 or email info@exploriumdenton.org.
Gardening Camp
Ages: Children who have completed grades K-5
What they learn: Kids will get their hands dirty and learn about what goes into growing a garden. Includes free play time in the museum. Bring a water bottle and a snack. Camp takes place in the Make & Think area area to allow for social distancing instead of the Explorium’s usual classroom setup.
When: 8 a.m.-noon June 7-11
Tuition: $115
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/3wZy0kS.
Dino Camp
Ages: Children who have completed grades K-5
What they learn: Dino Bo leads a fun-filled summer camp at the Explorium. Over two days, campers will take on the role of junior paleontologist and learn how dinosaurs ate, hunted and lived. They’ll also learn how to excavate and will search for and bring home real fossils. Campers should bring a water bottle and a snack.
When: 8 a.m.-noon June 21-22
Tuition: $70
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/3x3LlZh.
Camp Creative
Ages: 7-12
What they learn: Campers flex their imagination and sharpen their skills with drawing, painting, sewing, sculpting and jewelry making. Campers should bring a water bottle and a snack. Limited to 15 campers.
When: 8 a.m.-noon July 28-July 2
Tuition: $115
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/3gt3qKL.
Advanced Dino Camp
Ages: For children who have completed grades 3-5 and have completed Dino Camp with Explorium
What they learn: Campers will handle real dinosaur fossils and replicas, diving further into paleontology practices. Includes playtime in the museum. Campers should bring a water bottle and a snack.
When: 8 a.m. to noon July 12-13
Tuition: $80
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/2RAsTap. For more information, call 940-320-5444 or email info@exploriumdenton.org.
STEM Cooking Camp
Ages: Children who have completed grades 1-6
What they learn: Campers will learn about the science of cooking, including building their own recipes, experimenting with different cooking methods and learning kitchen safety. Includes playtime in the museum. Campers should bring a water bottle and a snack.
When: 8 a.m.-noon July 19-23
Tuition: $115
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/3tpI6JA.
Rocking Robotics Camp
Ages: Children who have completed grades K-5
What they learn: Campers will learn about the basics of robotics and coding with hands-on experience with robots. Includes playtime in the museum. Campers should bring a bottle of water and a snack.
When: 8 a.m.-noon July 26-30
Tuition: $115
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/3uVkOf4.
Theater Denton Theatre School
Theatre Denton Theatre School’s two summer sessions will take place in the Black Box Theatre at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. The black box is now located near Silver Cinemas. Full and partial scholarships are available. For more information, visit theatredenton.com or call 940-382-1915.
Creativity Camp: “The Play’s the Thing”
Ages: 4-7
What they learn: Students will explore the world of Shakespeare and the session’s play as well as do fun crafts, play theater games, and learn the fundamentals of acting on stage. It ends with a showcase for parents and family on the last day of camp.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 1-25
Tuition: $250
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/32jNQIX.
Production Camp: “The Play’s the Thing”
Ages: 8-17 for student performers and 12-17 for student technicians
What they learn: Students will dive into the world of Shakespeare and the session’s plays. Performers and technicians will engage in all aspects of theater production and develop skills for acting and staging a performance. Camps end with four performances on the final weekend of camp, and all registered actors will be cast. Performances of Twelfth Night and Macbeth will be 5 p.m. June 25-26 and 2 p.m. June 26-27. All students are required to stay after the Sunday performance to help with “strike,” which is the process of clearing the set from the stage, organizing props and costumes, and doing a general cleanup of the space.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-25
Tuition: $400 per student performers and $250 for student technicians
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/32jNQIX.
Creativity Camp: “All the World’s a Stage”
Ages: 4-7
What they learn: Students will explore the world of Shakespeare and the session’s play as well as do fun crafts, play theater games, and learn the fundamentals of acting on stage. It ends with a showcase performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 30.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 5-30
Tuition: $250
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/32jNQIX.
Production Camp: “All the World’s a Stage”
Ages: 8-17
What they learn: Students will dive into the world of Shakespeare and the session’s plays. Performers and technicians will engage in all aspects of theater production and develop skills for acting and staging a performance. Camps ends with four performances on the final weekend of camp, and all registered actors will be cast. Performances of Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be 5 p.m. July 30-31 and 2 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1. All registered performers will be cast. All students are required to stay after the Sunday performance to help with “strike,” which is the process of clearing the set from the stage, organizing props and costumes, and doing a general cleanup of the space.
When: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 5-30
Tuition: $400 per student performer and $250 for student technicians
Registration: Online at https://bit.ly/32jNQIX.