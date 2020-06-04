Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, local organizations and universities have canceled summer programs for children and teens — but officials are shuffling some offerings online for the summer.
The University of North Texas usually sees thousands of children, teens and adults on its campus in June, July and August. Campers participate in everything from music to athletics. But the pandemic caused officials to reevaluate its camps.
“In an effort to keep our community as healthy as possible, UNT made the difficult decision to cancel all summer youth programs and camps that are offered on our campus and/or UNT programs hosted off-site,” reads a statement from UNT. “Our university is proud of the quality of the experiences our UNT summer camps provide to thousands of youth every year, and we are saddened that we will not be able to welcome these young students and their families to our campus this summer.”
The UNT College of Music announced the most of its camps are canceled. Some will continue online, however.
The Bradetich Foundation beginner and intermediate bass camp will be online.
The Bradetich Foundation Cyber Bass Camp for high school, college and older adults will be June 15-23.
Texas Woman’s University moved some of its summer camps online, too. The free camps are full, but TWU officials have waiting lists open for each of them.
Farm-to-Future: Virtual Summer Nutrition Culinary Camp will teach two groups, ages 7-11 and 12-17, how to make dishes with plant protein, and how to use more fruit and vegetables in meals. The free program runs from June 22-26.
The younger group will learn about sustainable cooking and farming. The older group will develop their culinary skills and cooking techniques to help make nutritious and tasty meals.
The virtual camp also will include physical activities. To add your children to the wait list, email kdavis10@twu.edu.
Pioneer Digital Days Virtual Summer Camp will serve ages 4-8 from July 13-17
If you have little ones and you’re worried about how much screen time they get — and how to make screen time useful — this camp can help. Campers and their parents will discover how to use tablets, smartphones and computers to explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics through “tinker stations” parents can use with their children. Parents and campers also will learn about how to stay safe online and contribute to an online community maker space from home. For information and to get on the wait list, email ssnider@twu.edu.
The TWU Pioneer All-State Choir Camp for grades 9-12 will be Aug. 1-3. The camp prepares Texas high school singers for the all-state choir audition process. Campers will learn vocal techniques and will study musical interpretation while rehearsing the all-state repertoire. Voice lessons and breakout sessions will be tailored to individual needs and interests. Tuition for the camp is $125 per camper. Register by June 10 at twu.edu/music/pioneerchoircamp.
TWU will have sports camps in July and August. The camps will be for soccer and basketball and are still planned. For more information, visit the TWU Sports Camps page at twuathletics.com/camps.
Denton Parks & Recreation has moved some of its summer programs online.
Tiny Tutus ballet classes teach the basics to ages 2-3 via Zoom. Three sessions are offered, starting this weekend and continuing through August. Register online at secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-denton-tx.
Virtual Fashionista camps for ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13 will take place online, too. Each camp is tailored to the age group. Register online.
The city’s full-time camps have been called off for this summer, but the parks department is offering Camp in a Bag — arts and crafts, activities, a toy, directions for the week and meetups via Zoom, for $25.
Denton Community Theatre is offering its children’s theater programs online this year. The program, DCTedu, begins with The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, a one-act play by Don Zolidis. Ages 9-17 are attending online rehearsals through July 3 and will end by recording a performance that will be posted at dentoncommunitytheatre.com. Enrollment is closed for the camp, but the performance will launch on the website shortly after July 3.
Enrollment is still open for DCTedu’s Virtual Creativity Camp for ages 5-8. Live interactive sessions explore stories, songs and movement on Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 2. The camp has begun, but enrollment is open through June 29. Attendance is at the campers’ convenience. The sessions will be recorded and available through Canvas along with supplemental materials and activities. The camp is free. Register online.