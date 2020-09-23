Argyle Intermediate School temporarily lost running water Wednesday morning and early afternoon after a water main broke after classes began.
Parents were messaged around 10 a.m., the district posted about the incident on social media shortly after 11 a.m. and water was restored by 1 p.m.
Rick Herrin, a district spokesperson, said Argyle ISD bused students and staff members to Argyle West and Hilltop elementaries beginning at 10:30 a.m. Three buses went to each campus.
"The buses were used for one round of transporting to accommodate restroom breaks for students and staff before the repairs were completed," Herrin said in an email Wednesday evening.
He said the buses transported 300 people to and from the campuses Wednesday.