Argyle ISD
Foundation names teachers of the year
The Argyle Education Foundation announced two winners of the Lisa M.Z. Endowment Primary and Secondary Teacher of the Year during a special event on May 24.
Hilltop Elementary School teacher Amy Young received this year’s Primary Teacher of the Year award, and Argyle High School teacher Jeanna Sutton was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The awards came with monetary rewards, according to Argyle ISD.
Argyle High School
Debate team places at UIL state competition
After two days of competition, four students of the Argyle High School debate team placed in the UIL Speech State Meet in Austin.
Joseph Thompson came in ninth in Lincoln-Douglas debate, Nick Loveday placed seventh in persuasive speaking, Billy Mykel was in seventh place in information speaking and Jackson Barnes earned fourth place in poetry.
Aubrey ISD
Aubrey High School
Class of 2021 received millions in scholarships
The Aubrey High School Class of 2021 received $21.1 million in scholarships from local businesses and organizations, the Aubrey Education Foundation and the Aubrey Booster Club, announced during the annual AHS Senior Night on May 17.
Aubrey High also named Alicia Brand as valedictorian and Anahi Garcia as salutatorian for the Class of 2021. Brand plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in neuroscience, while Garcia plans to attend Texas Woman’s University and major in psychology.
Selwyn SchoolSelwyn School’s grads earn $450K in awards
Selwyn School’s Class of 2021 received more than $450,000 in college scholarships.
This year’s graduates include Ainoa Berger, Aurora Bickham, Ethan de Bruyn, Joseph Duncan, Aiden Morgan, Bryn McCarthy, Ella Perry and Rebecca Taylor, with graduates set to enroll in the fall at Emerson College, Abilene Christian University and the University of North Texas.
— Compiled by Stephanie Salas-Vega