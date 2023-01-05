 Skip to main content
Straight from the nest: UNT tapped art student to create Frisco campus installation

Soaring overhead
During a press tour of the newly furnished and completed Frisco Landing, which is the new UNT campus in Frisco, people gathered in the main stairwell. They stood underneath the new public art installation, designed and created by UNT senior Archit Karkare. The three forms suggest feathers, a reference to UNT’s mascot, the eagle.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

University of North Texas senior Archit Karkare will leave his mark on the college’s Frisco campus. Students, faculty and staff at Frisco Landing — which officially opens for the spring semester — are bound to notice it as they climb or descend the main staircase of the newly built building.

That mark? A sculpture, installed over the stairwell, consisting of three metal forms suspended from the ceiling and curving in a gentle vortex. It’s a sleek, modern reference to the mighty eagle — the university’s mascot. Fibers are strung across the metal forms, almost like a harp. Like the new building itself, the forms are light and airy.

A maker and his space.JPG
Archit Karkare, a senior at UNT, sits in front of a 3D printer in a lab at the College of Visual Arts and Design last June. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

