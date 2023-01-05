Straight from the nest: UNT tapped art student to create Frisco campus installation

University of North Texas senior Archit Karkare will leave his mark on the college’s Frisco campus. Students, faculty and staff at Frisco Landing — which officially opens for the spring semester — are bound to notice it as they climb or descend the main staircase of the newly built building.
That mark? A sculpture, installed over the stairwell, consisting of three metal forms suspended from the ceiling and curving in a gentle vortex. It’s a sleek, modern reference to the mighty eagle — the university’s mascot. Fibers are strung across the metal forms, almost like a harp. Like the new building itself, the forms are light and airy.
Karkare was selected to sculpt the installation as part of a project through a course titled Art in Public through the College of Visual Arts and Design. Art in Public is a required class for any UNT art students majoring in sculpture, and is open to students in other disciplines. He got word that his proposal was accepted shortly after he put the finishing touches on it. His proposal included materials, designs, scale and other details. His fatigue almost kept him from celebrating his selection.
“I was so exhausted. I saw the email and I was like, ‘Great,’” Karkare said. “When I first found out I was like, ‘OK, I need to sleep because I was staying up all night finishing this project. But then I was like, ‘Holy crap! Yeah!’”
Alicia Eggert, an associate professor of studio art in the College of Visual Arts and Design, said the class gets art students thinking about public art in professional terms: where the buyer will install the art, budget limitations and how people may interact with art in public. Unless a piece is installed out of reach, artists can almost guarantee that people will touch it, lean on it or climb it. Public art is often funded by taxpayer money or public-private partnerships.
Public art is a challenge for artists, Eggert said. They have to think outside of the gallery and consider the elements. But artists who create public work often have much bigger audiences than artists who show in galleries. Galleries and arts centers appeal to art lovers and families looking for creative programming for their children. Public spaces are open to people who have never been inside of a gallery or museum.
“I think what public art does for communities in general is give access to just art,” Karkare said.
“Where in museums you might have to pay a fee. Yes, not everyone can go and look at it. In a public setting, pretty much anyone, like from your richest person there is in the world, to the lowest of the low, who just go there get inspired and actually come together and interact and engage and just have a good time.”
Eggert has been teaching the course since 2015, and she’s gotten her share of inquiries from groups looking to add installations to their grounds.
“All the time I have community organizations approach me and say, ‘Hey, we would really like art on our campus,’ or ‘I would like someone to make this art for me,” Eggert said. “I try to find ways we can partner with the community. I like to give my students service and learning opportunities and opportunities that will benefit them professionally.”
One of the class’ first partnerships was with the Good Samaritan Society of Denton, a faith-based nonprofit organization that operates two local retirement communities with long-term care and rehabilitation services.
“I gave my students that opportunity, and I also asked the partner, ‘Do you have a little money to help the fabrication process?’ Because when you’re making sculpture, you do that work out of school.”
Karkare grew up in India, where his parents put him in art classes in elementary school. He moved to Frisco with his family at 15, and attended Heritage High School. He’s studied art ever since, and hopes to become a professional VFX artist, using a digital palette to create images in feature films and other media.
Karkare said he approached the project with the university’s identity foremost in mind. UNT is a place where students get ready to spread their wings and move into their lives.
Karkare also researched the indigenous nations that lived in the area.
“What I got from that research is that eagle feathers hold a lot of importance in their culture,” Karkare said. “Especially establishing their hierarchies and stuff like that. And again, one of the UNT logos is an eagle. So it sort of just worked together.”
Karkare said he then explored how he might simplify the feather, suggesting it with a shape, line or texture. He sought out inspiration from other sculptures, settling on a huge piece by the Juanjo Novella Public Art Studio.
“One of the sculptures that popped up was this oak leaf sculpture in the University of Louisiana. It was two oak leaves that were sort of twisting together. And it was called ‘Hug.’ And so I sort of got the inspiration from that. I started to twist the feathers and and simplify them even more. And then after the design was done, then it was about materials like, ‘OK, what can I use for this?’”
Karkare shaped three metal forms in feather-like shapes. He installed dyed, single cord polyester between two sides of the metal frames. Once the support beam was approved to bear the sculpture, which Karkare said would weight about 300 pounds, the pieces were suspended from the ceiling so that they appear to be swirling.
“The idea was in the sculpture itself,” he said. “If you walk from the bottom of the stairs to the top, the sculpture basically expands visually from this flat, 2D piece to this 3D expanded piece.
“I was trying to sort of convey that experience, which was in my experience what you achieve just being in UNT and then CVAD. Just pushing my limits as to what I can do while I have the equipment, and then realizing the potential and then just experimenting. And having a lot of competition, intense competition, with my peers like still. Just going for it, and everyone’s doing that. So that was sort of (the) idea to be incorporated in sculpture, and I wanted other people walking by to sense that.”
Karkare took on the tasks any artist would handle in creating a public art installation. He kept the budget in mind throughout the project, and considered how the students, faculty and staff would move around in the space. The metal pieces were fabricated by a local company owned and operated by an alumnus of the College of Visual Arts and Design, and Karkare visited the Frisco campus as he tweaked his design.
Eggert said that students who win proposals for a public art projects get more out of it than experience of working with a client and a budget, though the process is invaluable for a student.
“After considering all that, I try to encourage my students to consider who they are as an artist, and what they can bring to the project,” she said. “They’re not designers. Designers consider the client and the client’s needs. I think their focus is on the client, yes. But artists need to be empowered to bring themselves into the work and make what reflects their own interests and passion.”
Students, faculty and staff will see the installation when classes begin on Jan. 17.
