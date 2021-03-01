Denton ISD school board members will discuss the February winter storms, and the damage they left behind, for the first time publicly during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 23 to Tuesday following a week of campus closures caused by winter storms.
Storms burst pipes in numerous buildings, leading to extended campus closures.
Board members will go over the district’s coverage policy through the Texas Association of School Boards, as well, which includes the district’s annual $1.9 million payment for coverage.
That policy would presumably help the district cover some of the damage caused by recent winter storms.
Damage to employees’ personal property at Denton ISD buildings will be compensated dependent upon rulings by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, district officials said.
Storm damage is only one of several heavy financial topics to be tackled by the board Tuesday evening, one of which is an update concerning how the district is spending bond money on various construction projects.
Major campus rebuilds and renovations are among some of the ongoing projects nearest completion. Renovations to Strickland Middle School are scheduled to finish up this coming summer at a budget of $52.8 million.
The replacement campus for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, which will open as Nette Shultz Elementary School, is on track to open in time for the coming school year on a budget of $42.7 million.
Perhaps the best-known construction project, Denton High School’s replacement campus, is roughly 50% complete, according to a presentation to be given to the board Tuesday.
It is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2022 on a budget of $194.8 million.
The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.