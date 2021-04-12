Cathy Hartman, a donor to the University of North Texas, received the annual Benefactor Award from the Texas Library Association.
The association gave her the award in recognition of her generous support of the Cathy Nelson Hartman Portal to Texas History Endowment.
Established in 2012, the endowment allows the UNT Libraries to extend the impact of the Portal to Texas History by creating a permanent, sustainable source of income. Funds derived from this endowment help to enhance future technology development, to acquire and support additions to the collections and content in the portal, and to create lesson plans that support new educational initiatives.
Since its inception, Hartman has donated more than $100,000 to the endowment and she and her husband, Walter, made an irrevocable planned gift to the endowment of nearly their entire estate. Cathy Hartman is a long-time, active member of the state library association, and spent the last 20 years of her career at the UNT Libraries.