Star on the rise: Argyle middle schooler breaks into the movies

Kace Winfield’s acting career started with SpongeBob Square-Pants.
“I was like, ‘Ooooh, I want to be on SpongeBob,’” said Kace, a 12-year-old Argyle resident and Argyle Middle School student.
Kace and his family — mom, Shyloh, dad, Shane, and older brother, Kage — moved from Lubbock to Argyle. He and his brother got into the typical Texas extracurriculars — cross country for Cage and football for Kace (he has played cornerback, running back and linebacker). He’s a geography buff and a budding history enthusiast at school. Even though he has his first movie under his belt, Kace is taking his first theater classes.
His love of a certain boxy cartoon figure led to a no-nonsense Lewisville studio.
For a birthday gift, Kace’s parents gave him acting classes at Cathryn Sullivan’s Acting for Film, the DFW studio that launched Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Thomas Mann and Mckenna Grace, among others. The school teaches students film and television techniques. Some students, like Kace, get spotted and signed by agents.
“I was like, ‘Hey, mom and dad? I really, really like this. Can we keep on going?’ So we kept on doing these classes,” Kace said.
Those classes put Kace on a short path to the movies. He plays the role of Noah Brown in the film Moonrise, which hit No. 1 on Pure Flix streaming service before Christmas. Pure Flix is a Christian entertainment company best known for the God’s Not Dead franchise. (If you’re a new subscriber, the movie poster for Moonrise greets you on the landing page, just below the poster for a Candace Cameron Bure Christmas movie.)
His move from classes to getting ready for a director to shout “action!” was on hyperdrive. Kace started studying acting, landed the supporting role in the film starring country artist Granger Smith and nabbed a small part in the series The Chosen in about a year.
“I went to a seminar, which basically had a bunch of agents there watching,” he said, recalling the work that led up to Moonrise. “I got to sign with an agent. And then they sent me all the auditions and stuff. I just kept on auditioning for a little bit. And then Moonrise came up. I auditioned and then I got a callback with our director Vickie [Bronaugh], and I was very fortunate, and I got the part.”
Moonrise tells the story of grieving country singer Will Brown, who put his career on hold after his wife’s fatal horseback riding accident. In the thick of his sadness and anger, Will struggles to connect with his headstrong daughter, Ellie, who aches to train on her late mother’s spirited and ill-fated horse. Kace plays his oldest son, Piper Clurman plays big sister Ellie, and Jaxon Noble Pickens plays the youngest of the Brown brood.
Ellie secretly contacts a horse trainer named Sam, hoping the horsewoman can help Ellie successfully team up with the troublesome horse. Sam’s gentle but assured hand with the horse gains Will’s trust. Romance blooms, and the Brown family senses hope is on the horizon.
Kace followed Sullivan’s courses from the introductory classes that teach children how acting on film works to intermediate classes that tackle emotions and scripts. Kace is in the masters course now, signed by the well-known Dallas model and talent company Kim Dawson Agency, and Innovative Artists. Kim Dawson can shop Kace to local productions, and Innovative Artist represents him to productions in Los Angeles and New York City.
“We’ve always told our kids that we support them in whatever they want to do,” Shyloh Winfield said. “So our questions were more based on how this representation of the film industry, what can it do for my kid? And as far as roles and things like that, when he gets an audition, we decide as a family about right now, with his age and things like that, is this appropriate? Is it kid-friendly? And then, also, we pay attention to what he’s into. He expressed, you know, his love and passion for getting into it was SpongeBob. So we were like, ‘OK, that’s animated. That’s a lot of voiceovers.’”
After Kace completed his callback, Bronaugh told his mother that she has a smart young actor in the making. Shyloh Winfield still has the text on her phone.
“She said, ‘Kace has a great look. But his audition captured the vulnerability and sensitivity of the character of Noah. Noah feels things deeply, much like his father, Will. Kace saw through the text and went straight for the subtext, the real meaning behind the words,’” she said.
Kace describes Noah as a shy and reserved child who deals with his own grief by watching his family deal with the shattering loss.
“I think the reason why he’s so shy and observant is because of the death of his mom,” Kace said. “Because, really, I’ll be honest, Noah kind of lost both of his parents. Noah lost his dad, Will. Will didn’t really die, but he just he just became so lost that really the people I had to look up to were my grandparents.”
Moonrise was a good introduction to film for the Winfields. Writer-director Bronaugh used her sister’s ranch in Blanco, just four hours away from Argyle. The story is based on Bronaugh’s father and his experience of loss.
Kace said the set was a fun place to be. He and his young co-workers Piper and Jaxon had to keep up with their schoolwork on set with a teacher and spent the rest of the time on the ranch acting and taking in the filming. Filming started in January 2021, and by the middle of February, Kace had finished his work on the set. The young actors arrived with their lines memorized and ready to dive into whatever scene Bronaugh and the crew planned to shoot.
“We didn’t know which scene we were going to do because we don’t do it in chronological order,” Kace said. “We could go from scene one to 133. We can go from scene 58 to 36. So we didn’t know which scene we would do every day. They would be like, ‘OK, change of plans. We’re not doing scene 56. We’re doing scene one.”
Shyloh was on the set with Kace, and saw how much work acting can be. Directors shoot scenes over and over. Depending on the action, the repetition can be demanding. Kace recalled a day when he and his young peers spent three hours sitting in a pickup truck shooting a driving scene with a dog trained for show business. The experience taught him that filmmaking is a technical process of mounting cameras, and it taught him he was allergic to dogs. He learned that bloopers are as amusing in the moment as they are in movie featurettes.
“Piper, who plays Ellie, she would have to cry five or six or eight times,” Shyloh Winfield said. “It’s a lot of work to capture that moment. Plus, we weren’t always in the most comfortable spot. When they were shooting outside in January, you’re in the freezing cold. These kids worked really hard. It looks like fun, and they had fun, but it was a lot of work.”
Kace said the cast was shooting during the catastrophic winter storm, and performed some scenes in 20-degree weather. (Those Hallmark Christmas movies are churned out during the summer with faux snow and actors sweltering in wool coats, for reference.) During the worst of the storm, production was delayed several days for cast and crew safety.
After the movie wrapped, Kace got to enjoy the premiere and a red carpet in Grapevine last month. And now, he’s looking ahead.
“It’s just doing auditions, and we’re doing more classes, too,” Kace said. “Right now, it’s really about just learning more, doing more auditions and just trying to get more opportunities to go on. I’d love to do another movie.”
Moonrise is set to go to DVD sometime this year.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.