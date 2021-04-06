This story is developing and will be updated.
Students across Texas weren't able to take their state-mandated STAAR tests Tuesday morning due to technical issues, with students in Krum and Denton impacted.
Students attempting to take the test online weren't able to due to a widespread technical issue, as reported by the Texas Tribune.
The Texas Education Agency, in a statement sent out late Tuesday morning, said districts were informed of the issues at 10:17 a.m. and were told to stop online testing for the day.
It went on to say the issues were unacceptable.
The statement said the issues lay with the tests' vendor, ETS, which "experienced problems with their database system, which are in the process of being corrected."
"The 2021 online administration of STAAR will be ETS’s last for the State of Texas," the statement read.
Cambium Assessment will take over the tests' administration beginning next school year.
Representatives for Denton and Krum ISDs confirmed their districts were affected Tuesday.
Taylor Poston, a KISD spokesperson, said parents of fourth graders, seventh graders and high schoolers were sent a letter explaining the issue Tuesday morning.
"Anyone who is doing the online testing today is not able to complete their testing," Poston explained.
She said the fourth and seventh grade writing tests, as well as the high school English I, were rescheduled to April 13. Students taking the tests in-person were still able to do so.
The district letter posted online said the English II is expected to take place on April 8.
According to TEA, students testing online faced one of three basic problems:
- They were able to submit answers, but response times were slow.
- Students were unable to log in and begin the test.
- Students were able to begin the test but weren't able to continue later on.
TEA said answers were saved every 30 seconds, so students in the third camp should be able to pick up roughly where they left off.
Poston wasn't able to immediately confirm how many students were affected.
Derrick Jackson, a DISD spokesperson, said the district was impacted, but he did not immediately have more information late Tuesday morning.
Representatives of Argyle and Sanger ISDs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.