Denton ISD board members called a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
They are only scheduled to discuss and vote on revisions to the 2020-21 school year calendar.
Further information about the discussion was not immediately available with Tuesday’s meeting announcement.
Board members will workshop potential changes before members of the public will be allowed to speak. Those wishing to participate in the open forum must fill out a registration form by 10 a.m. Friday. The form will likely go live on the district’s website close to the start of the meeting.
Members will then have a chance to vote on the changes before adjourning. Those wishing to watch the meeting should be able to do so by following a link on the district’s website shortly before the meeting starts.