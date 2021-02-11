Denton ISD and other school districts in the area had not announced closures by Thursday morning — except for Krum.
Krum ISD spokesperson Taylor Poston said classes there had already been canceled before inclement weather was forecast. The district had already scheduled a half day for students on Thursday and school was already closed Friday.
“We usually try to have a decision about school closures by 6 a.m., and it is day by day,” Poston said. “We won’t necessarily have all students learn remotely if there’s a snow day.”
Texas Woman's University also delayed classes Thursday, and any in-person classes scheduled to begin 1 p.m. were either canceled or moved online, according to a weather alert issued late Wednesday evening.
At North Central Texas College, all classes will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Denton ISD will also decide day by day for closures and remained open on Thursday. The district will shift to online instruction "if needed," spokesperson Derrick Johnson said.
Argyle ISD officials will announce delays or closures through emails to parents, on the district’s website and on social media by 5:30 a.m., spokesperson Rick Herrin said. Thursday, classes are going to be conducted as scheduled, according to the district's social media accounts.
The University of North Texas had announced plans to cancel or delay classes by Thursday morning, but officials said they're continuing to monitor the weather.