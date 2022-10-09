Dallas has had a children’s chorus for 25 years. Fort Worth has been home to the Texas Boys Choir since the 1940s and the Texas Girls Choir since the 1960s.
Denton now has a community-based youth choir group, thanks to a founding director who has so much zeal for teaching music that he took on the project of pioneering a choir for children in third through eighth grades.
Dillon Downey said he started the Denton Community Youth Choirs to give children access to choral music with as few barriers as possible.
“I’ve always loved community youth choirs,” said Downey, who is a music teacher at Denton ISD’s newly opened Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School. “I was in one growing up, the Norman Children’s Chorus — it’s now called Oklahoma Youth Sing! — and I didn’t realize that was a really special thing to have.”
Downey said Sandy Knudson, the artistic director of the Oklahoma youth choir, has been a major influence on him. Another major influence? The University of North Texas, where Downey earned his undergraduate degree in music education. He earned his master’s degree at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, where he focused on studying the tenor trombone.
When he got a job teaching music in Denton ISD, Downey said he knew he was returning to a community that values the performing arts.
“When I knew I was coming back to Denton ISD, I’d been doing a lot of work with learning about youth choirs. I was wondering why isn’t there one in Denton itself, when there are several in the DFW area, but not one that’s very close to Denton.
“It was an idea that came into my head, and then I finally started talking to people about it, and they were all like, ‘Oh, yeah, that would be really cool to have.’”
Denton is known for its community performing arts groups, boasting a community band, a community chorus, community theater and the Denton Bach Society. The local community ballet — the Festival Ballet of North Central Texas — has staged The Nutcracker for more than 30 years.
The Youth Symphony of Denton is a newcomer, established in 2019. Now, young singers from Denton County can join the new youth choir program, which has already begun rehearsals at Strickland Middle School. One group, the Overture Choir, rehearses Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and a second, the Coda Choir, practices Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8:20 p.m. The two choirs then combine to form the Encore Choir. Overture singers are newer to choir, while Coda singers are more experienced.
Scholarships are available for students who need financial assistance. Downey said he wants to lower as many barriers to participation as possible.
Downey said the choir brings together his teaching skills and his passion for guiding young voices to make art together.
But he thinks there’s more to choir than singing and art.
“My passion for specifically this community, Denton, but also just community-building in general is something that’s a really central part of who I am, and really a core value of mine that I really think is translated strongly into the organization,” he said.
“That’s why ‘community’ is in the name. It’s our mission statement. Our mission is based around community-based musical experiences. It’s just so much a part of me and my philosophy of education.”
Downey said the core tenets of the new performing arts organization are belonging, social capital, agency, empowering identity, trust, continuity and connective integration. That laundry list of his master’s thesis words boils down to this: A children’s choir trains singers to work as a close, cohesive group, but also to learn how to lead when needed, both in the choir and everywhere else.
In other words, to sing well together, children have to be independent thinkers and risk-takers, but they also have to do their homework and show up for each other, according to Downey. Like an athletic team, a rigorous youth choir develops children’s individual skills and shows them how to apply it to a shared goal, he said.
Lamar Muro, a TWU professor and the vice president of the youth choirs board, said she knew her son, Maxwell, was a prime candidate for the new program. Maxwell is in seventh grade at Crownover Middle School, and Downey was his music teacher.
“Because Maxwell had some disabilities, and he also had some immune issues, we had him here at home during COVID,” Muro said. “Maxwell loves singing, loves choir and had already participated in a Methodist choir. He also loves theater. Theater and choir, those are kind of the two areas where he thrives.”
Muro said she overheard Downey’s music lessons during her son’s online classes. She was impressed that Downey had his students getting up out of their chairs, moving around and approaching singing as a full-body exercise.
“As a teacher, I was so impressed with just what I was hearing every week with Maxwell,” she said. “These students were sitting in a chair at home all day long, for eight hours. But with music classes, they were constantly getting up and doing all these things with their bodies. Mr. Downey, what he was doing with them was so wonderfully diverse. I was blown away by what he brought to the class and how he respected and honored all the children.”
Muro said her son’s disabilities mean that he loses the typical time for electives to additional instruction. The Denton Community Youth Choirs give him an opportunity to sing that he can’t take advantage of in school.
“This was his favorite class, his favorite teacher,” Muro said. “When Mr. Downey reached out to me about DCYC, that experience is part of why I was really wanting to help and be on board with it. To me, I think I really aligned with Dillon’s vision. He brings all of these different ideas together. When we talked about the mission, the values and the goals, it just really aligned with what my family stands for.”
Muro joined the board to help propel the nonprofit into its first season. The Denton Community Youth Choirs aren’t idling. Downey said the choirs will perform a winter concert in December.
Muro said the best endorsement has come from her son.
“I just asked him this morning, ‘So, what are the reasons that you like DCYC?’ And he said that it’s fun to sing. He said that he likes to learn new music, and other languages and music from other cultures. That [and] new friends,” she said.
Downey directs all three groups. Any child in third through eighth grade can register without auditioning. The ensembles are open for public school, private school and home-school students. Tuition is flexible, and sponsorships are available for businesses and donors.
For more information, email ddowney@dentoncommunityyouthchoirs.org or visit the organization’s website, which has a chat function and message form available.