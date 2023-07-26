file
Superintendent Jamie Wilson gives a speech during a dedication ceremony for the Sharon Cox Communications Center in 2022. Denton ISD school board members authorized Wilson to seek out insurance coverage for the district’s thousands of employees.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Health benefits are usually buttoned up by July, but when Denton ISD learned that the reinsurer for the Texas School Health Benefits had opted not to continue coverage for 50 Texas school districts in the program, the school board authorized Superintendent Jamie Wilson to find and secure new insurance.

The district accepted an offer from Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide three plans for district employees. Wilson said nearly 1,000 employees have finished their enrollment for benefits for the 2023-24 school year.

