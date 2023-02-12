Charlie Fern
Charlene “Charlie” Fern speaks about her tenure as Laura Bush's speechwriter as part of the OLLI After Five Series on Thursday at Robson Ranch Clubhouse. 

From being a journalist to becoming Laura Bush’s speechwriter at the White House during the 9/11 attacks, Charlene “Charlie” Fern recounted the story of her career during the OLLI After Five Series last week.

Dozens of people attended the “Showing Up: A Speechwriter’s Journey to the White House” workshop Thursday at Robson Ranch Clubhouse to hear Fern’s story on how showing up has been central to her career.

The OLLI After Five Series was hosted at Robson Ranch Clubhouse on Thursday. 

