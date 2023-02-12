From being a journalist to becoming Laura Bush’s speechwriter at the White House during the 9/11 attacks, Charlene “Charlie” Fern recounted the story of her career during the OLLI After Five Series last week.
Dozens of people attended the “Showing Up: A Speechwriter’s Journey to the White House” workshop Thursday at Robson Ranch Clubhouse to hear Fern’s story on how showing up has been central to her career.
Her talk was presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, a learning program that offers non-credit courses and events designed for adults 50 and older.
That concept of showing up has allowed Fern to have more than 25 years in communications as a journalist, press attache, media adviser, speechwriter, college-level public relations instructor, public speaker and strategic communications consultant.
Education from TWU and UNT
Before becoming a speechwriter, Fern credits her success to attending Texas Woman’s University classes and graduating from the University of North Texas in 1990.
Fern told the crowd that curiosity and the love of writing turned into marketable skills that she and her former classmates have used to have successful careers.
“I owe a lot of my success to the people who taught and mentored me at North Texas and TWU,” Fern said.
This included Keith Shelton, a former news editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle and retired UNT journalism professor, who taught Fern about news reporting and asking challenging questions.
Fern worked at the Record-Chronicle while attending UNT. After earning her Bachelor of Journalism degree, Fern then went on to work at the Galveston Daily News but got laid off — three months after graduating.
Her next step was an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Fern said the afternoon paper was folding at the time, and the editor asked her why she should be hired instead of others with experience.
“I said, 'Well, because I'm here,'” Fern recalled, saying the editor laughed at her response.
She got a call back from the editor, who said one of the reporters had gone on maternity leave and offered her a position.
Showing up for the interview was vital to getting the job.
After working for several years for small newspapers in San Diego, Fern decided it was time to return to Texas.
Becoming a speechwriter
Fern returned to Texas and worked as a proclamations and greetings writer for then-Gov. Ann Richards during the 1994 gubernatorial election.
The governor's race was between incumbent Democrat Richards and Republican nominee George W. Bush, who won.
Fern said nobody bothered to tell her she was supposed to leave during the party’s transition — she just kept showing up to work.
Karen Hughes, who worked with the Bush administration, allowed her to stay, and Fern ended up being Laura Bush’s speechwriter during 1995-99.
Transition into the White House
Fern worked with then-Texas Attorney General John Cornyn as George W. Bush campaigned for the 2000 presidential election, which he won, defeating Democrat Al Gore.
Fern then got a last-minute call from Laura Bush, who wanted her to come to Washington, D.C., as her speechwriter from 2001-02. Fern packed up and moved to Washington.
During Thursday's event, Fern showed images of her time at the White House, including photos of the Executive Building, the Rose Garden and the Bushes.
“To be surrounded by history, inside and out, like memorials, things that have been there for hundreds and hundreds of years — to walk by these things every day is massive,” Fern said. “It's very hard to explain that feeling, but it's truly humbling.”
Fern would do research before writing a speech for Laura Bush. She would figure out who the audience was, the room’s setting and whether there would be pictures hanging on the wall that Laura Bush could point to and mention.
Fern understood Laura Bush and would write speeches on topics such as early childhood cognitive development, the importance of literacy and women’s rights.
Working through the 9/11 attacks
The East Wing hallway was a special place to Fern because, after the tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President Bush invited family members of the victims of the United Airlines Flight 93 to pray and speak.
Flight 93 crashed into an open field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all passengers, crew members and terrorists on board.
Fern recalled what the speechwriters and communications staff did for the victims of the family.
“All the speechwriters and communications people lined that hall and stood along each side of the hall, held American flags, and it was moving,” she said.
The Pentagon had new renovations, and it was also Fern’s first time inside the building. Fern toured the building a day before American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
“The people who were working in there, whom I met that day, didn't make it to the next day,” Fern said.
Fern was at the White House working on a speech for Laure Bush when the nation was under attack. Fern worked the following day after the tragedy and wrote speeches that were a challenge for her.
She recalled that the Executive Office Building at that time had no alarms, and they were being installed and tested within a few days of the attack. People would get up and flee whenever they were tested during the workday because they didn't know whether it was a drill.
As Laura Bush’s speechwriter, she had to help her find words to comfort a nation.
“I was so honored to be able to try in some way to help this woman find the right words to comfort a nation,” Fern said. “I don't think it was ever one of my best times, but it was one of my proudest times.”
Fern's speeches included the first presidential radio address delivered by a U.S. first lady and her address to "Radio Free Afghanistan."
Fern left her position after lasting 18 months.
While it was hard, she remembers the good times during her tenure.
Fern remembers the White House Christmas celebration — the traditions they carried on in the White House were important to the staff. She got to bring along family and see the decorations around the White House.
One of her favorite events at the White House was when Fred Rogers visited the White House. Fern, who was not supposed to talk to special guests, ended up singing “It's Such a Good Feeling” with the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood star when he visited.
“Afterwards, he sent me an autographed photo and every song in his collection on cassette, and that's what my son grew up on,” Fern said.
She said Laura Bush is as genuine in person as she is behind the scenes, and there was no change in character for her.
Fern still receives letters and greeting cards from the Bush family. When Fern’s son was born in 2004, Laura Bush sent her a silver cup and other items.
