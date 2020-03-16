Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Selwyn School, an Argyle-based charter school, has joined the ranks of institutions that temporarily halted classes the week following spring break.
COVID-19, the coronavirus that has spread into a global pandemic, has closed countless doors in the past few weeks at home and internationally.
Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters Monday to expect an exponential rise in the number of Texans with the virus, according to The Texas Tribune.
Students were told late this past week they would not return to classes on Monday after a weeklong spring break.
School staffers hope to have a "comprehensive online education program" in place by Wednesday, Director of Advancement Paul Mignini said by email Monday afternoon.
"While our goal is to have students return to campus as quickly as possible, that date will be guided by health expertise from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and local health departments," Mignini wrote.
Denton, Sanger, Krum and Aubrey ISDs, as well as other local schools, announced their temporary closures toward the end of this past week. The University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College are all planning on the temporary cancellation of classes until more information is available about the spread of COVID-19.
As of Monday afternoon, Denton County had one presumptive positive case of the virus, a 30-year-old man in isolation in Double Oak. County health officials have so far not released the number of residents tested for the virus.
A call to county officials made Monday morning had not been returned by late Monday afternoon.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Tarrant County officials have been handling testing for at least 30 other counties. A call made to Tarrant County health officials was also not returned by late Monday afternoon.
If ordered by a physician, tests for the virus can be sent to commercial laboratories, according to Denton County Public Health. Quest Diagnostics has a patient service center in Denton, but testing facilities were only available in San Juan Capistrano, California, and Chantilly, Virginia.
Rachel Carr, a spokeswoman for the organization, said a third testing facility would open Wednesday in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
Carr said she was unable to isolate how many tests had come to the facilities from specific counties, or even specific states, but they were working to gather that sort of information.
"We're receiving testing from everywhere, and it could include this area of Texas, but I can't speak to specifics," Carr said Monday.