Last Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against considering race in college admissions, ending the practice of affirmative action that allowed people belonging to non-white racial minorities greater access to university education.

The court’s conservative majority essentially overturned cases going back 45 years when it invalidated admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The decisions found that race-conscious admissions plans violate the Constitution, and that applies to colleges that receive federal funding. Almost all colleges receive some federal funding.

