On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against considering race in college admissions, ending the practice of affirmative action that allowed people belonging to non-white racial minorities greater access to university education.
The court’s conservative majority essentially overturned cases going back 45 years when it invalidated admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The decisions found that race-conscious admissions plans violate the Constitution, and that applies to colleges that receive federal funding. Almost all colleges receive some federal funding.
The only public university in Texas to consider race in admissions is the University of Texas. Neither the University of North Texas nor Texas Woman’s University consider race in their admissions processes, but both systems have diverse student populations across their campuses, as well as diversity among their faculty.
“At the University of North Texas System, we do not have race-based admissions, as we accept all qualified students and are deeply committed to their success,” said Laken Avonne Rapier, the chief communications officer for the UNT System. “The entire UNT System remains dedicated to bringing together talented, determined students from broad backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences. We will remain committed to providing an excellent education that is accessible, attainable, and affordable for all.”
Monica Mendez-Grant, the Texas Woman’s University vice president of student life, offered a similar statement.
“Texas Woman’s University has a rich tradition of inclusivity and belonging that speaks to our commitment to cultivating and encouraging a naturally diverse student body,” she said. “We pride ourselves on attracting individuals from a broad range of backgrounds who thrive in our community, where all are welcome and supported as they seek to attain their educational goals.”
University officials with both systems didn’t answer specific questions asked by the Denton Record-Chronicle regarding recruiting and retention.
However, both universities have taken steps to recruit students from historically disadvantaged populations. The University of North Texas is a minority-serving institution, and is one of just 21 Carnegie Tier One research universities designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In 2022, the university became a founding member of the Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Research Universities — a designation that includes a commitment to double the enrollment of Hispanic students in graduate programs and increase the number of Hispanic faculty by 20 percent by 2030.
Also in 2022, UNT had the highest four-year graduation rate among Hispanic students in the North Texas region. That same year, UNT saw a 3.2% increase in enrollment among Black students over the previous year, and a 3% increase among Hispanic students. The university saw a slight lift in the enrollment of Asian/Pacific Islander students, and a 7.2% drop in enrollment among American Indian students.
TWU is also a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, which means that a school has a Hispanic undergraduate population of 25% or higher. U.S. News & World Report ranked the university in the 2022-23 year as one of the top 20 most ethnically diverse universities in the nation. The largest student population sorted by race/ethnicity is Hispanic, which constitutes 34% of students enrolled. The next biggest share is that of white students, with 31% of enrollment. Eighteen percent of the student population is Black, and 10% of the student body is Asian.
TWU has made moves recently to give greater access to admission for Texans in general: A “zero tuition” guarantee was initiated in November to cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas residents who are eligible for Pell grants and who enroll as new full-time, first-time-in-college student — or a new transfer student — pursuing their first bachelor’s degree. The program is likely to help recruit students from populations that have historically struggled to afford college.
Featured Local Savings
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.