The Denton Public School Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala on Saturday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
It will also mark the 18th annual Groundhog Day Gala, which falls one day before Groundhog Day this year.
The foundation is most known for giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to graduating Denton ISD seniors each year. Additionally, the foundation gives grants to Denton ISD teachers and staff and provides financial assistance for families in need, in addition to other activities.
A silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m., and those unable to attend will be able to participate remotely, said foundation executive director Jacqueline Jackson. Dinner and a live auction will begin at 7:45 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to wear 1920s attire.
Those interested can visit ghdgala2020.givesmart.com to purchase tickets or place bids.