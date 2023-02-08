The state requires public school students to spend 75,600 minutes in class each school year.
After last week’s freeze shuttered area school districts for four days, administrators are crunching the numbers to determine whether they will need to use the “bad weather” days built into school calendars. Typically, bad weather days are designated during school holidays.
Most school districts were shuttered from Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 7-10, because icy conditions made the roads across the region dangerous.
So far, just Argyle ISD has announced students will use one of their makeup days.
“Argyle ISD schools will use one of its two bad weather days on Monday, Feb. 13,” Argyle officials said in an email to district families. “This will serve as a regular school day for all campuses and district offices.”
Argyle ISD’s remaining bad weather day is scheduled for April 10.
“If AISD does not miss another day due to bad weather prior to that date, it will serve as a school holiday for all students and staff,” the email said.
Other districts reported that they are still determining whether students will have to use any of the two bad weather days.
“Denton ISD is still determining the total loss of instructional minutes from last week’s inclement weather-related closures,” said Reece Waddell, Denton ISD’s communications coordinator. “Once we have determined our total loss of instructional minutes, we will be able to share our plan to make up these days with our families.”
Taylor Poston, a spokesperson for Krum ISD, said the district has enough instructional minutes built into its 2022-23 calendar that “there isn’t an urgent need to make up those days.”
Lake Dallas ISD didn’t respond to an inquiry about whether it will use bad weather days to meet state requirements.
The Sanger ISD school board said it will determine whether students will use any of their days reserved for bad weather during the Feb. 13 meeting.
The state requires schools districts that provide transportation and meal services during the the school year to offer them on days reserved to make up instructional time losses, as well.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.