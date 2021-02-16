Denton ISD alerted families late Tuesday afternoon that both in-person and remote classes would be canceled through Friday because of winter weather and power outages.
The University of North Texas will be closed through Saturday, according to a Tuesday afternoon announcement.
All classes, including those held online, were canceled, and normal operations were expected to return to normal on Sunday.
On-campus dining is available at Eagle Landing and Champs, according to a university spokesperson.
While the most sweeping so far, that announcement from UNT wasn't the only such closure confirmed Tuesday.
Texas Woman’s University extended the cancellation of all classes and activities, as well as most operations, to 8 a.m. Friday for both Denton and Dallas campuses.
Sanger ISD Superintendent Tommy Hunter sent an email to parents Tuesday confirming schools would remain closed and classes canceled through at least Wednesday. He repeated the Texas Education Agency guidance that asks school districts to announce class cancellations on a day-to-day basis.