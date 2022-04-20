The League of Women Voters of Denton presided over a mostly-polite election forum on Tuesday night, but candidates did draw some sparks over sexual content in books available on Denton ISD campuses.
About 20 people attended the voter forum to submit their questions to local school board candidates. Place 3 candidates Amy Bundgus, who works in corporate learning and leadership development, and incumbent Doug Chadwick attended along with Place 5 candidates Charlie Stinson, the founder of a new local supply chain consulting business and incumbent Charles Stafford.
Place 4 incumbent Mia Price attended, but her opponent Andrew English didn't. League officer Linnie McAdams told voters that the civic group had received "no communication whatsoever" from English.
All of the candidates who attended either have children enrolled in DISD or have children who graduated from the district.
Candidates shared a commitment to supporting and rewarding Denton ISD teachers, as well as concerns over what Price called "huge COVID learning losses." Candidates found general agreement over the challenges that accompany Denton ISD's status as an official fast-growth district. That status adds pressure to the district's budget of more than $300 million needed to fund new buildings and hire enough faculty and staff to prepare students for college or careers.
The biggest differences among the candidates came over whether the district makes pornographic material available to students and if there is enough transparency between the classroom and parents when it comes to curriculum and books.
"I'm very sad that we have to have this conversation," said Bundgus, who insisted the district has pornography on the shelves of high school libraries.
Bundgus told voters that teachers and parents have approached her with a range of concerns about curriculum and campus culture.
"I have been approached and I have lists of books," she said. "Title: Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. It's in Guyer High School, Braswell High School and Denton. [The book contains] sexually explicit depictions of oral sex. Title: Push by Sapphire in Ryan High School. [The book contains] explicit graphic sex, incest, child rape, graphic language. I have a long list. I logged on to my kid's Denton ISD library account. It's all there. This is porn, folks. And if we're serving that to our kids, that's grooming. And I won't back down from that.
"There is no place for sexually explicit pornography in our libraries, and I'm passionate about that," Bundgus said. "If a teacher is presenting a book that depicts oral sex, we have a problem. If my neighbor is telling my kid about oral sex, I'm calling the police. Why should we have a teacher tell them that?"
Stinson agreed that "there is pornography in the school system," and said he could use his phone to show examples. But Stinson said he wants more scrutiny on book vendors who sell material to campuses. He named Scholastic, the publishing behemoth that brought juggernauts like Harry Potter to the market, while continuing its long tradition of book fairs and selling materials to teachers and librarians.
"The fact of the matter is, you follow the money," he said. "Scholastic books... they come to your schools and they're selling books. Well, they leave books for free for certain teachers based on how much they sell. What are those books and what are they being pushed? Teachers have a private stash of books that they loan out to children? That's more of what we're talking about, here. It's how much you do you want a fifth grader to know about sex ed? [If] we catch it, you say something. See something, say something, again, and people handle it accordingly."
Stafford bristled at the assertion, and said every parent can review the district's curriculum and use a long-established process to challenge the material they object to as well as make arrangements for their children to use alternative materials.
"I don't think there's anybody on this board, or anybody I've known on this board for a period of decades, who was for pornography," Stafford said. "I think it's kind of interesting, that all of a sudden it's become a front burner issue. But if I saw pornography or knew of it, I would take steps. I would report it. And I would let the process scrub it. If you've got all these alleged violations, why haven't you turned them in to somebody?
"There is a very solid process in place," Stafford said. "If somebody thinks something's wrong or inappropriate, there's a place to go to tell it to get it reviewed, and to get it removed — if it is important. It's been made into something that it's not. And I wish that weren't the case. But crying pornography in the public school libraries is not truthful."
Chadwick said school boards don't have free reign when it comes to curriculum and materials. Trustees follow state laws, which are interpreted by the Texas Education Agency and handed down as guidelines and policies. Teachers and librarians are accountable to their employers and their state certifications. District taxpayers and parents can ask schools to review materials they find offensive or inappropriate, he said.
"Those groups are involved with curriculum selection," Chadwick said. "We hire certified librarians and people to manage our process. We have a very comprehensive appeal and review process in place. That's the system that has worked in Texas for years and years and years. And I think that we have to take responsibility that that's the system we've got to work with, and it's working for us."
Price said the state has already responded to recent objections and queries from state legislators and political groups.
"This may be a moot question because the TEA has just released new guidelines for us as far as acquisition of instructional materials and library books, which we will follow," Price said. "Things are not always up to us. A lot of these decisions that are made are not made by us at a local level, but with the state legislators. Again, if there's a book that's offensive, we want to know about it. We want parents to be engaged. We want to hear what they have to say. And we'll review it. We'll review the challenge, and we'll take the appropriate action. We've done that."
Early voting starts April 25. Election Day is May 7.