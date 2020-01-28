The family of Kevin Henson, a North Central Texas college instructor who died last year, has established a memorial scholarship in his name.
Henson died Nov. 7 and was a full-time instructor teaching cybersecurity. He helped launch the first Coding and Cyber Security Summer Camp last year.
The first scholarship will be awarded this fall and will be given to students who are majoring in cybersecurity and related computer information technology field with preference to students enrolled in the military and veterans.
