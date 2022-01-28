Clear Creek Intermediate School teacher Brandie Kitchens said she first thought the $750 check was for the school’s rocket club.
It wasn’t. And it wasn’t for the school’s science lab either. A Sanger ISD school board member told her the money was hers.
“I said, ‘Wait. It’s just for me?’ She said ‘yes.’ That’s why I’m screaming in the picture,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens was among 400 Sanger ISD employees surprised by stipend checks, which ranged from $500 to $1,000, earlier this month.
The district distributed almost $375,000 in retention stipends that Superintendent Tommy Hunter said were small tokens of gratitude for teachers and staff who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a small token of appreciation for the hard work our staff has put forth during education’s most challenging time,” Hunter said. “COVID has been a battle both professionally and personally for us all, and we all have been impacted by COVID one way or another.”
The checks were funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II money. The stipends were granted according to length of employment.
Employees who had been with the district one year or less received $500. Staffers who had been with Sanger ISD two to five years received $750, while workers employed six years or more received $1,000.
Lori Galbreath, who has taught second grade at Butterfield Elementary School for about 10 years, got a check for $1,000.
Teachers had to make drastic changes during the pandemic, pivoting from classroom instruction to teaching online. Many teachers had to get creative to teach students who didn’t have internet access or a device to connect to the cyber classroom.
“To me, I think the most difficult thing was trying to learn to build a relationship with students online, and while they were wearing a mask,” Galbreath said. “Usually, I greet my students at the door with a high-five or a hug. We can’t touch when we’re online.”
While Galbreath doesn’t object to masks, they added complications to her work as a second grade reading teacher.
“When you teach reading, you really need to see your students’ mouths. You need to see what their lips are doing. I couldn’t wear a mask because they need to see my mouth. I was behind a screen so they could see me,” she said. “It was a challenge, but we figured out how to work and stay as safe as we could.”
Kitchens, who teaches third grade science, said teaching the children who opted to attend school online was more difficult as the pandemic wore on.
“Midyear last year, we found that for the kids who stayed at home, they weren’t doing as well as the others,” Kitchens said. “It’s harder with this age to teach through Zoom. It’s also harder to identify learning disabilities through Zoom. Some of these kids weren’t diagnosed until now. In a normal year, you’d already have things in place, so that’s a little challenging.”
Both Galbreath and Kitchens had to learn how to create lesson plans for virtual classes, and Kitchens said she benefited from her colleagues’ collaboration. Galbreath recorded herself teaching a writing lesson and then showing examples, then uploaded it to a digital platform for students. Kitchens and her colleagues taught live on Zoom.
Reece Waddell, the district’s communications director, said all Sanger ISD campuses are fully staffed. The stipends are aimed at retaining employees after three school years have been disrupted by the pandemic. Teachers work on one-year contracts.
“We are fortunate to have a district filled with dedicated teachers who have shown — especially over the last two years — just how committed to Sanger ISD they are,” Waddell said. “We’re confident that these retention stipends will not only encourage our current teachers to remain in Sanger ISD but also attract new employees to the district.”
Galbreath said the board member who surprised her with the stipend is a parent in Sanger ISD, a parent who had a child in Galbreath’s class and who was supportive and involved then.
“I’m usually not an emotional person,” Galbreath said. “I’ll usually say something silly or stupid. This felt really personal. It was directly to me; it was like they were telling us, ‘We thank you for putting your best effort forward during a difficult time.’”
Kitchens said she started her teaching career overseas and intended to return overseas after teaching in the U.S.
“But after a few years, I was like, ‘I love what I’m teaching, I love the people,’” Kitchens said. “We could go to another district. We could teach in Denton or Dallas and make more money. But when you have a supportive administration, and the other teachers will tell you, ‘Hey, yeah, this worked for me. Try this,’ that matters more than money sometimes. I love this district. I love the people.”