From left, Linda Tutt High School Principal Anthony Love and students Dylan Crow and Oscar Morales stand inside the on-campus grocery store that helps feed the Sanger area’s families. Crow and Morales had helped restock the store earlier that day. 

 Alexis Allison/Fort Worth Report

Oscar Morales and Dylan Crow stood among shelves they’d restocked moments before. Jars of peanut butter — blue-topped for crunchy, red-topped for creamy — sat in neat rows next to fruit cups and plastic-wrapped bread. Nearby, a black cart brimmed with Mrs Baird’s and Oroweat.

The students attend Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, 20 minutes north of Denton, and both have known hunger and hardship. After his dad was deported, Morales and his sister didn’t have enough food at home. At times, Crow and his brothers went to bed hungry.

Bread

A cart of bread products sits in Linda Tutt High School’s grocery store in Sanger.
