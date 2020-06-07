Sanger ISD board members will consider delegating emergency powers to Superintendent Tommy Hunter during Monday’s regular board meeting.
If approved, the move would grant Hunter increased flexibility to act without school board oversight during the “unavoidable emergency” caused by COVID-19, according to the agenda item.
Other school districts have made similar moves amid the pandemic. The move allows school leadership to be able to maneuver as they see fit in a rapidly changing environment. Such moves are only meant to be done in extreme circumstances because school boards are meant to serve as public checks on superintendents’ power.
Hunter would be able act in the place of the full school board regarding payment decisions during emergency closures, alterations to the academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year and catastrophe declarations, as well as several other actions.
He would also be able to suspend the timelines for complaints and grievances under board policies. The resolution granting him such powers would last for 60 days.
Also on agenda is the possibility of contracting with ESS, a service that helps schools districts connect with substitute teachers more efficiently. Several local districts, Denton ISD included, partner with ESS.
Districts have an increased “fill rate” for substitutes after partnering with ESS, according to the presentation included for Sanger board members. That means fewer classes missing a teacher were without a substitute to fill in.
Sanger ISD officials will maintain control over background checks and pay rates for substitutes.
Both items are tucked into the consent agenda, meaning board members likely won’t pull them for specific discussion before voting for approval with a batch of other items.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, will be held virtually. Those wishing to listen in can call 669-900-6833 and enter the following verification number when prompted: 994-6142-8615.