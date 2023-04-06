Denton locals might notice a scale model of the solar system installed in increments across town as part of a Ryan High School astronomy project.

The senior students’ project was meant to reinforce in them the size and scale of the planets in the solar system.

Jupiter model
Buy Now

Ryan High School astronomy students’ scale model of Jupiter is mounted at Antojitos El Rey, a snack stand at 805 E. McKinney St.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags