Ryan High School senior astronomy students have placed a model of the sun on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square. The class placed model planets around Denton to learn about the planets’ size and distance from the sun.
Denton locals might notice a scale model of the solar system installed in increments across town as part of a Ryan High School astronomy project.
The senior students’ project was meant to reinforce in them the size and scale of the planets in the solar system.
They were divided into groups to create models of each planet, and each group had to make its own report.
“We just encourage the public to interact with it [the planet models] because — as we all have discovered, myself included — learning about our universe and what’s outside our planet is pretty darn fascinating and mind-blowing,” Ryan High science teacher Hunter Valls said.
Each model location has a QR code that directs a person to a report written by students and a map of the other planets’ locations around Denton.
Locations include a small model of Venus at the Wells Fargo Building on the Square and a model of Jupiter at Mexican snack stand Antojitos El Rey.
Valls said he decided to do a project that would let students see a scale model of the solar system.
He had the idea in December but delayed the project while he worked out appropriate calculations in hopes of placing the models on the Ryan High campus.
The students were excited to do the project and asked Valls when they would begin.
“Every once in a while, they would ask me about it and say, ‘Hey, Mr. Valls, when are we going to do that solar system project?’” he said.
Because of the scale Valls worked out, the models couldn’t all fit on campus due to the larger distances needed between the model planets.
“So, that’s when we decided to do it and overlay the whole solar system on the city of Denton by putting the sun at the center of the courthouse,” Valls said.
The students and Valls had to get permission from owners at each location where they placed their models.
“I plan on doing it again next year, and there are a lot of things I’m going to change about it, things I’ll do differently, but it was a good first go-around,” Valls said.
The models will be up until Monday. Locals can find the model planets’ locations, as well as more information, on the project’s website.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.