Denton locals might notice a scale model of the solar system installed in increments across town as part of a Ryan High School astronomy project.

The senior students’ project was meant to reinforce in them the size and scale of the planets in the solar system.

Jupiter model
A scale model of Jupiter is located at Antojitos El Rey, 805 E. McKinney St. 

