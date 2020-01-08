Frequent drivers in the area around Ryan High School might have a New Year's present in their future, but they'll have to wait until 2022.
Construction on East McKinney Street from Grissom Road west until just before Loop 288 is projected to finish up on Dec. 31, 2021.
Phase one of the project began in July 2019, meaning the project will stretch to roughly 29 months if it finishes on time.
The $18 million city project will convert the two-lane street leading past Ryan High School into a four-lane roadway separated by a dedicated turn lane. Additionally, a 12-foot mixed-use pathway will run along the north side of the road to accommodate students walking to or from the campus.
A four-foot sidewalk will run along the street's south side.
Plans for the roadway originally called for a six-lane path divided by the turn lane, but program manager Robin Davis said it seemed unnecessary for the time being.
"There just wasn't a need for it," Davis said. "There might be in the future, but that's [way] in the future."
The project was initially intended to include a section of East McKinney Street that ran west to the intersection of South Woodrow and Audra lanes. That iteration of the project was estimated at $31.25 million. When asked about previous versions of the project, Davis said changes were made in order to responsibly limit taxpayer spending.
In addition to the extra lanes and walkways, Davis said 35-foot concrete streetlights will be put in place with LED bulbs to light all lanes of the new roadway.
As of Wednesday afternoon, workers were finishing up the final aspects of phase one of the project, which included installing storm drains and building pedestrian walkways. Phase two will carry the project through the finish line by bringing the bulk of roadwork, as well as the replanting of various utilities.
Davis said the road is being widened to accommodate congestion leading to and from Ryan High, as well as projected traffic increases as more homes are built in the area.
The Denton ISD school board does not currently recognize the stretch of road as a hazardous route, though that designation is subject to change as construction moves along. School district officials have a two-page rubric used to assess whether an area within two miles of a campus should have special bus service provided. Questions in the rubric cover traffic controls, traffic density, descriptions of the area and more.
While school districts are not required to provide additional busing along hazardous routes, eligible routes can bring the district an increased funding allotment from the state government.