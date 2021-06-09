Manuela Acevedo of Ryan High was the only Denton ISD student to receive one of 30 regional scholarships through the Ronald McDonald House this year.
Each of the 30 high schoolers in the Greater North Texas region received $2,000 to help with their higher education.
A total of 108 scholarship applicants applied for this round of scholarships.
Since 1988, the program has awarded more than $2.5 million to high school seniors. The annual scholarship program awards more than $60,000 to students in the North Texas area, recognizing outstanding academic achievements and community involvement.
The scholarship program accepts applications every fall and students must meet certain requirements to apply.
RMHC applicants must be a high school senior, younger than 21 years old, eligible to attend a two-or four-year college or university with a full course of study, be legal U.S. resident, live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter, and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline.