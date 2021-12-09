Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 8:50 pm
On Tuesday, a social media post mistakenly tagged Ryan High School regarding a shooting threat.
In an email to Ryan High families, principal Vernon Reeves said an investigation by local law enforcement determined that the post originated from a school near Houston.
Confusion about the mistaken tag traveled to several Denton-based Facebook groups on Tuesday. Ryan students weren't in danger, the email said.
Reeves reminded families that students can report threats or safety issues to district and campus leadership using the STOPit app.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.