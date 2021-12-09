On Tuesday, a social media post mistakenly tagged Ryan High School regarding a shooting threat.

In an email to Ryan High families, principal Vernon Reeves said an investigation by local law enforcement determined that the post originated from a school near Houston.

Confusion about the mistaken tag traveled to several Denton-based Facebook groups on Tuesday. Ryan students weren't in danger, the email said.

Reeves reminded families that students can report threats or safety issues to district and campus leadership using the STOPit app

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!