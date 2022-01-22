Pierre Andrews, who worked as an assistant boys basketball coach at Ryan High School through the first semester of the current school year, was arrested Friday morning on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Andrews, a 32-year-old Aubrey resident, was arrested at about 6:40 a.m. According to a police report, he arrived at the front lobby of the Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant for the improper relationship charge. She said that arrest warrant was obtained Jan. 14, granted in the Denton Municipal Court.
Later Friday, according to county records, Andrews posted a $100,000 bond and was released from the city jail. Beckwith confirmed Andrews has been a Denton ISD educator but said she couldn’t confirm a specific school.
Andrews worked under Ryan head coach Bryce Overstreet, and his name has been removed from the district’s website. Julie Zwahr, DISD’s chief communications officer, confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday afternoon that Andrews is no longer a district employee. It was not immediately clear how long he had been a coach at Ryan or an employee of the district.
“We were informed that Denton police arrested a former DISD employee,” Zwahr said in a phone interview. “He has not been on campus since Dec.17, the last of class for the first semester. … We are fully in cooperation with the police since this is a police matter.”
At 2:15 p.m., after the phone call between the district and the newspaper, Ryan Principal Vernon Reeves sent out an email to school parents addressing the arrest of a former employee. The email did not name Andrews, stating Reeves could not comment on the specifics of the case.
“The behavior of this individual is simply unacceptable to us,” the email read. “The details are immediately being investigated by district personnel and reported to the Texas State Board of Education.”
A Saturday afternoon call to Andrews reached his voicemail but had not been returned by 3:30 p.m.