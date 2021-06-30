PROSPER — The story of Kids Prosper Kids began in 2017, when a group of fifth-graders decided to make a difference in the lives of kids on the other side of the world.
Inspired by the anti-trafficking work their math teacher, Kimberli Brackett, had done in the West African country of Ghana, these students started the nonprofit Kids Prosper Kids and began fundraising to build a trade school in Tepa, Ghana. Their goal for the school was to combat poverty as well as human trafficking, which affects one in three families in the Ashanti region of Ghana, where the school is being built.
COVID-19 slowed but never stopped the building project in Ghana. Youth in the North Texas chapter found adaptive ways to continue fundraising and serve their communities despite the pandemic. The foundations of the first three buildings are being laid in Ghana, and the official groundbreaking ceremony for the trade school was scheduled for June 5.
KPK has dual missions. In addition to its work in Ghana, KPK also provides service and leadership opportunities for youth from fourth through 12th grade in the North Texas area. KDK officer Caden Clay talks about his experience as a youth leader in the program.