James “the Ragin’ Cajun” Carville, a Democratic political consultant, and former Dallas Cowboy Herschel Walker are scheduled to appear for the Kuehne Speaker Series.
The series is a fundraising effort hosted by the University of North Texas.
Carville will appear on Nov. 4 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. His highest-profile political win was when he helped Bill Clinton into the White House in 1992.
He also appeared in several movies and TV shows, many of which he appeared as some version of himself.
Walker is scheduled to appear on Feb. 10, 2022, at the same location.
He played for the University of Georgia and won the Heisman Trophy in 1983. He was voted into the Collegiate Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
He played in the NFL for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.
Walker is currently CEO of H. Walker Enterprises and Renaissance Man Food Services.
Speculation has recently swirled about his potential run as a Republican to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., next election cycle.