The Department of Geography and the Environment at the University of North Texas is opening a guest lecture about illegal timber markets to the public on Friday afternoon.
As part of the 2019 Crosscurrents seminar series, Julie Velásquez Runk, a University of Georgia professor, will explain illegal rosewood logging in relation to Panama and China beginning at 3 p.m. Friday in Room 130 of UNT’s Environmental Education Science and Technology Building.
The event is free. Water and tea will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own reusable bottles.