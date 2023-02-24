Jared Patterson
State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed legislation that would prohibit discussions of sexual orientation in schools through eighth grade. Patterson is shown during a January 2022 campaign event for a fellow Republican in Denton. 

 DRC file photo

AUSTIN — Conservative lawmakers are touting legislation in Texas to prohibit most classroom discussions about gay or transgender people — another regulation that could fuel an already dire shortage of educators, teacher advocates said.

The legislative proposals in Texas track similar legislation in Florida, where teaching vacancies doubled after the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law passed last year.

