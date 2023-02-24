AUSTIN — Conservative lawmakers are touting legislation in Texas to prohibit most classroom discussions about gay or transgender people — another regulation that could fuel an already dire shortage of educators, teacher advocates said.
The legislative proposals in Texas track similar legislation in Florida, where teaching vacancies doubled after the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law passed last year.
“They don’t care about the teacher shortage,” Texas State Teachers Association spokesperson Clay Robison said. “You address the teacher shortage by increasing pay, increasing resources in the classroom and keeping politics out of the classroom.”
Several of the proposed bills, such as one authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, expand on Florida’s legislation. A Denton County representative, Patterson and his bill would prohibit discussions of sexual orientation through eighth grade. Florida’s bill prohibits the same discussions through third grade. Alabama also passed similar legislation last year, banning such discussions through fifth grade.
Florida was facing a teacher and staff shortage when the bill was passed in 2022, and in January the state faced 5,294 teacher vacancies — a jump from 2,368 vacancies just 12 months prior. Florida education officials cited teacher pay, career interest and state legislation as causes for the exodus.
According to Raise Your Hand Texas, a teacher advocacy group, 77% of Texas teachers seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, citing high stress levels and administrative burdens as some of the reasons.
Bills like Patterson’s may also prohibit discussion that involves sexual orientation and gender identity beyond eighth grade if the material is deemed inappropriate for a student’s age.
“The purpose of the bill is to make sure our public schools are focusing on educating our kids,” Patterson said. “We need to make sure they learn what they need to learn to be productive members of society.”
In 2021, Texas changed its policy on parental consent, so that parents must take action to opt their children into receiving sexual education. Previously, the default was all children received sex education unless their parents chose to opt them out.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, announced his continued prioritization of education this session, listing parental rights and school choice among his top priorities, along with teacher pay.
“I believe Texans support our priorities because they largely reflect the policies supported by the conservative majority of Texans,” Patrick said in a statement.
But the TSTA’s Robison said the bills limiting discussions of sexual orientation “are not about education. They’re about promoting a hateful political agenda, which is meant to marginalize gay individuals,” he said.
In addition to the bill’s limit on the curriculum of sexual identity and orientation, it strengthens parental rights by mandating that teachers and staff alert parents of any changes in their children’s mental, physical or emotional well-being. This extends to any change in services that the child might receive for such care.
Some conservative groups said Patterson’s bill doesn’t go far enough.
“I think it's a good start in protecting children,” Texas Values spokesperson Jonathan Covey said.
However, Covey said that instead of limiting sexual orientation and gender discussion through eighth grade, like Patterson’s bill, such information should be prohibited throughout high school.
The Texas Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ rights in the state, said the legislation would affect both students and teachers, who are already leaving the profession in record numbers.
“The vagueness of the proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill will undoubtedly create a chilling effect in the classroom, as educators will be uncertain about what they’re permitted to teach or discuss at school,” the group’s legislative counsel, Courtnay Avant, said in a statement. “Teachers won’t be able to offer students an accurate and inclusive education if they’re forced to leave out issues that directly impact LGBTQ+ people.”
Denton ISD hired fewer teachers in 2022 than in any of the last five years despite adding more than 500 students, and one of the school district’s main priorities this session is teacher retention.
“The No. 1 school-based factor for student success is the classroom teacher,” Denton ISD general counsel Daren Robinson said during a February school board meeting. “There’s nothing more important than the teacher.”
Sens. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, who represent parts of Denton County, are both on the Senate Education Committee and will have a role in shaping the legislation.
With Patrick’s support in the Republican-dominated Senate, indications are that the bill will win support there. As an indicator, earlier this month the Senate refused to publicly honor a resolution commemorating LGBTQ chambers of commerce.
Similar bills have faced more opposition in the House.
