Someone who knew of an improper relationship between a Ryan High School coach and a student from years ago reported the relationship to police on Dec. 19 — two days after the fall semester wrapped up.
Pierre Shane Andrews, 32, turned himself in Friday morning to the Denton Police Department. He was charged with one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student, an outstanding warrant that the Denton Municipal Court issued on Jan. 14.
The initial report to police says the relationship happened years ago at Ryan High School.
“The relationship lasted over the period of time where the student was 16 and 17-years-old approximately from the years 2018 to 2019,” Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokesperson said. “She was a child at the time and it was a sexual relationship, so the [District Attorney’s] office will be the one to decide if additional charges will be forthcoming.”
Denton ISD personnel records show Andrews was employed by the district as an athletic coach from Aug. 6, 2018 to Jan. 14, 2022. Andrews was an assistant basketball coach at Ryan High School and was making $58,580 in 2021, according to DISD personnel records.
An email from Ryan High School Principal Vernon Reeves on Saturday told parents of the arrest and termination of a school staffer on the allegations of an improper relationship with a student but didn’t name Andrews.
Julie Zwahr, a spokesperson for the school district, said Monday that Andrews was placed on administrative leave Dec. 20, 2021. She said Andrews hasn’t been on campus since Dec. 17, which was the last day of the fall semester. It wasn't immediately clear whether Andrews was being paid while on administrative leave.
Andrews is also under investigation by the Texas State Board of Education. He is qualified to teach physical education to kids from early childhood through senior year of high school, according to the Texas Education Agency.
His educator certificate was still valid Monday, set to expire May 31, 2022, and the online educator certificate portal shows he’s under investigation.
