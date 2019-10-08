Potential first-year students can visit Texas Woman's University and learn more about the school and programs during Pioneer Preview Day on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and will walk attendees through the application process and provide an academic preview, as well as a student life and services fair. There will be opportunities to talk to students and faculty, as well as take a full campus tour.
Those who attend will be entered into a drawing to earn $1,000 to apply toward tuition and fees in fall 2020 or spring 2021.
To register, visit twu.edu/admissions/visit-us/pioneer-preview-day.