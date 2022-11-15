Touch screens and digital portals dot the rooms and hallways on each of the four floors at UNT Frisco Landing. The university's IT department is connecting and preparing all of the screens and the network for students. The facility will open for students in January 2023.
The view from the fourth floor of UNT Frisco Landing, located at Panther and Preston Road in Frisco.
Frisco Landing, with a pricetag of around $100 million, will have seven 20-person classrooms, a dozen 40-person classrooms, three 60-person classrooms and one extra-large classroom with room for 160.
"It's the end of an incredible journey to get this building queued up, to fund it, to get the land to work, the partnership to build the concept of how we close the gap between the corporate world and the educational world," UNT President Neal Smatresk said. "But it's the beginning of incredible things in store for Frisco, and a great workforce opportunity for students. The ability to build really unique programming needs out here to suit the community, as opposed to just standing up another university."
There are 32 two-person huddle rooms, which are smaller spaces with glass doors that will slide shut. There are 23 four-person huddle rooms, seven six-person spaces, two eight-person spaces and five huddle rooms that will accommodate 10 people. A cafe is on the first floor.
The university began offering classes in Frisco in 2016 at Hall Park and Inspire Park. Before UNT opened spaces in Frisco, there was no four-year institution in Collin County. The UNT Board of Regents approved the UNT at Frisco master plan in 2019, and the Frisco Landing location was approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in 2020.
