A small number of University of North Texas student workers didn’t receive paychecks Thursday as expected because their supervisors didn’t sign off on their hours, UNT President Neal Smatresk said in an email.
“As per usual, we found a few students whose supervisors didn’t approve their hours,” Smatresk said. “Since we have about 6,000 student employees, this is not unusual or surprising.”
Smatresk couldn’t confirm how many student workers were affected by Friday morning but said the administration was investigating.
He said the students should receive their paychecks by Monday.
On Thursday, a series of tweets reported that student workers hadn’t been paid as expected, with one Twitter user reporting that it was rumored that none of the university’s student workers had been paid.
Deb Armintor, a UNT English professor and former Denton City Council member, was tagged in the initial tweets and sprang into action. University officials responded to Armintor before they answered media inquiries, with Smatresk telling Armintor in an email that he had contacted Katy McDaniel, UNT assistant vice chancellor and chief human resources officer, to investigate late Thursday evening.
The Denton Record-Chronicle invited affected students to go on record, but none had responded by Friday afternoon.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.