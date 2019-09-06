The Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park has a full month of regular programs led by park rangers.
The Johnson Branch Unit is located off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of Interstate 35. Entrance fee is $7 for ages 13 and older.
- Friday — At 8:30 p.m., take a night hike with a ranger and explore the dark side of Johnson Branch. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. Meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area.
- Saturday — At 9 a.m., check out a Dutch oven demonstration at the park amphitheater and bring a plate and fork to sample the food. At 11 a.m., learn more about the critters in the park in “The Fast and the Furriest,” also at the amphitheater. At 2 p.m., join a park ranger in a guided hike along Dogwood Canyon Trail.
Meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking area.
- Sept. 21 — At 6 p.m., join a park ranger to learn photography tricks and tips for getting a good sunset shot. Meet at the Kid Fish Pond. At 8:30 p.m., bring a digital camera and learn how to paint with light in a free introductory workshop to make artistic photographs. Meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
- Sept. 27 — At 6 p.m., join a park ranger for a campfire and s’mores. During this campfire, attendees will learn the basics of building a campfire building basics. Meet at the amphitheater.
- Sept. 28 — At 9 a.m., learn to be a modern-day pirate in Geocaching 101, a workshop that teaches how to use tech to find treasure. Meet at Pavilion 1. At 11 a.m., make leaf rubbings to celebrate the fall in “Arts in the Park.” Meet at Pavilion 1. At 2 p.m., at “Song Dog Sing-Along,” learn more about coyotes and what makes them so cool. Meet at the amphitheater.