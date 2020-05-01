Organizers of the Marketing Educators of Texas Ann Reed Scholarship are seeking donations for an upcoming silent auction to benefit the scholarship.
Organizers are seeking merchandise or gift certificates for the silent auction.
The scholarship is named for the late Ann Reed, who taught marketing and distributive education for the Denton Independent School District for more than 25 years. She also served as president of the Marketing Educators of Texas.
The scholarship is given each spring to a Texas high school student who plans to study business and marketing in college. The silent auction will be held during the Texas Career Education Summer Conference July 20-24 in Fort Worth. For more information, call Cassandra Jones at 817-368-0308.